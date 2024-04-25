DTM 2024 entry list: Who is driving in the DTM this year?
The 2024 DTM season kicks off this weekend at Oschersleben. Here's the full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers competing in the ADAC-run series this year.
A total of 20 drivers are competing in the DTM in 2024, representing nine teams and seven different manufacturers.
The youngest driver on the grid is 19-year-old Ben Dorr, while Maro Engel is now the oldest racer in the field at 37 following the exit of Franck Perera.
Eight of the 20 drivers are from Germany, while Austria is the second-most representated nation on the grid at three.
Compared to last year, 17 full-season drivers are making a return, while the remaining 11 are absent from the category. Dorr is the only true rookie on the 2024 grid, with both Maximilian Paul and Nicki Thiim having prior experience of racing in the DTM.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
Kelvin van der Linde
|
Abt Sportsline
|
Audi
|Ricardo Feller
|Abt Sportsline
|
Audi
|
Sheldon van der Linde
|
Schubert Motorsport
|
BMW
|Marco Wittmann
|Schubert Motorsport
|
BMW
|Rene Rast
|Schubert Motorsport
|
BMW
|Jack Aitken
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari
|Thierry Vermeulen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari
|Nicki Thiim
|SSR Performance
|Lamborghini
|Mirko Bortolotti
|SSR Performance
|Lamborghini
|Christian Engelhart
|Grasser Racing
|Lamborghini
|Luca Engstler
|Grasser Racing
|Lamborghini
|Luca Stolz
|HRT
|Mercedes
|Arjun Maini
|HRT
|Mercedes
|Maro Engel
|Winward
|Mercedes
|Lucas Auer
|Winward
|Mercedes
|Ayhancan Guven
|Manthey EMA
|Porsche
|Thomas Preining
|Manthey EMA
|Porsche
|Ben Dorr
|Dorr Motorsport
|McLaren
|Clemens Schmid
|Dorr Motorsport
|McLaren
2024 DTM calendar:
|Round
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Oschersleben
|27-28 April
|2
|Lausitzring
|25-26 May
|3
|Zandvoort
|8-9 June
|4
|Norisring
|6-7 July
|5
|Nurburgring
|17-18 August
|6
|Sachsenring
|7-8 September
|7
|Red Bull Ring
|28-29 September
|8
|Hockenheimring
|19-20 October
