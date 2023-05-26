DTM 2023: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers
The 2023 DTM season kicks off this weekend at the Oschersleben. Here's the full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers competing in the series this year.
A total of 28 drivers will compete in the DTM in 2023, representing 14 teams and six different manufacturers.
There will be three former champions on the grid, Marco Wittmann, Rene Rast and Sheldon van der Linde, all three driving for BMW.
Full 2023 DTM entry list:
|Manufacturer
|Team
|Drivers
|Audi
|Abt Sportsline
|Kelvin van der Linde
|Ricardo Feller
|Team Engstler
|Luca Enstler
|Tresor Orange1
|Mattia Drudi
|Patric Niederhauser
|BMW
|Schubert Motorsport
|Sheldon van der Linde
|Rene Rast
|Project 1
|Marco Wittmann
|Sandro Holzem
|Ferrari
|Emil Frey Racing
|Jack Aitken
|Thierry Vermeulen
|Lamborghini
|SSR Performance
|Alessio Deledda
|Mirko Bortolotti
|Franck Perera
|Grasser
|Mick Wishofer
|Clemens Schmid
|Mercedes
|HRT
|Luca Stolz
|Arjun Maini
|Winward
|Lucas Auer
|David Schumacher
|Landgraf
|Maro Engel
|Jusuf Owega
|Porsche
|Toksport WRT
|Tim Heinemaann
|Christian Engelhart
|Bernhard
|Ayhancan Guven
|Laurin Henrich
|Manthey EMA
|Dennis Olsen
|Thomas Preining
2023 calendar:
|Round
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Oschersleben
|May 27-28
|2
|Zandvoort
|June 24-25
|3
|Norisring
|July 8-9
|4
|Nurburgring
|August 5-6
|5
|Lausitzring
|August 19-20
|6
|Sachsenring
|September 9-10
|7
|Red Bull Ring
|September 23-24
|8
|Hockenheimring
|October 21-22
