DTM / Oschersleben News

DTM 2023: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

The 2023 DTM season kicks off this weekend at the Oschersleben. Here's the full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers competing in the series this year.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2023 DTM class

A total of 28 drivers will compete in the DTM in 2023, representing  14 teams and six different manufacturers.

There will be three former champions on the grid, Marco Wittmann, Rene Rast and Sheldon van der Linde, all three driving for BMW.

Full 2023 DTM entry list:

Manufacturer Team Drivers
Audi Abt Sportsline South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Switzerland Ricardo Feller
Team Engstler Germany Luca Enstler
Tresor Orange1 San Marino Mattia Drudi
Switzerland Patric Niederhauser
BMW Schubert Motorsport South Africa Sheldon van der Linde
Germany Rene Rast
Project 1 Germany Marco Wittmann
Germany Sandro Holzem
Ferrari Emil Frey Racing United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Netherlands Thierry Vermeulen
Lamborghini SSR Performance Italy Alessio Deledda
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
France Franck Perera
Grasser Austria Mick Wishofer
Austria Clemens Schmid
Mercedes HRT Germany Luca Stolz
India Arjun Maini
Winward Austria Lucas Auer
Germany David Schumacher
Landgraf Germany Maro Engel
Germany Jusuf Owega
Porsche Toksport WRT Germany Tim Heinemaann
Germany Christian Engelhart
Bernhard Turkey Ayhancan Guven
Germany Laurin Henrich
Manthey EMA Norway Dennis Olsen
Austria Thomas Preining

2023 calendar:

Round Venue Date
1 Germany Oschersleben May 27-28
2 Netherlands Zandvoort June 24-25
3 Germany Norisring July 8-9
4 Germany Nurburgring August 5-6
5 Germany Lausitzring August 19-20
6 Germany Sachsenring September 9-10
7 Austria Red Bull Ring September 23-24
8 Germany Hockenheimring October 21-22
