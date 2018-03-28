BMW, Audi drivers to prioritise DTM opener over WEC

BMW and Audi drivers Augusto Farfus, Philipp Eng and Loic Duval will prioritize the DTM over the FIA WEC on 5-6 May when both championship's season openers clash, Motorsport.com has learned.

Farfus, a BMW DTM driver since 2012, was previously named as one of the four full-season racers for the aforementioned brand's new WEC GTE Pro programme.

DTM rookie Eng is also set to play a part in the WEC this season, and both drivers were on the entry list for the Spa-Francorchamps opener.

However, the event clashes with the DTM's first round of the season at Hockenheim, and Farfus previously admitted that he has to "sacrifice" his title hopes in one of the two series before they even begin.

BMW has now revealed that the entry list was only provisional and both Farfus and Eng will race in DTM that weekend.

Farfus' three full-time WEC teammates Martin Tomczyk, Nicky Catsburg and Antonio Felix da Costa were all confirmed to race in Belgium, but the fourth driver is yet to be named despite Alexander Sims also appearing on the entry list.

Another DTM driver who was on the entry list is Audi's Loic Duval, who joined LMP2 team TDS Racing for the 2018/19 'superseason'.

While Audi has also clarified that the Frenchman will focus on the DTM, it has been speculated that Duval would be able to drive in both events.

With Hockenheim and Spa-Francorchamps 100km apart and the Saturday DTM and the six-hour WEC races starting at the same time, Duval would be able to take part in the former and then fly to Belgium for the late stages of the latter.