Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
DTM Hockenheim Breaking news

BMW, Audi drivers to prioritise DTM opener over WEC

0 shares
BMW, Audi drivers to prioritise DTM opener over WEC
Augusto Farfus, BMW M4 DTM
BMW M8 GTE
BMW M8 GTE
Philipp Eng, BMW Team RBM, BMW M4 DTM
Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM, Ronnie Quintarelli, Augusto Farfus, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM
Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
Co-author: Julia Spacek, Editor
28/03/2018 10:20

BMW and Audi drivers Augusto Farfus, Philipp Eng and Loic Duval will prioritize the DTM over the FIA WEC on 5-6 May when both championship's season openers clash, Motorsport.com has learned.

Farfus, a BMW DTM driver since 2012, was previously named as one of the four full-season racers for the aforementioned brand's new WEC GTE Pro programme.

DTM rookie Eng is also set to play a part in the WEC this season, and both drivers were on the entry list for the Spa-Francorchamps opener.

However, the event clashes with the DTM's first round of the season at Hockenheim, and Farfus previously admitted that he has to "sacrifice" his title hopes in one of the two series before they even begin.

BMW has now revealed that the entry list was only provisional and both Farfus and Eng will race in DTM that weekend.

Farfus' three full-time WEC teammates Martin Tomczyk, Nicky Catsburg and Antonio Felix da Costa were all confirmed to race in Belgium, but the fourth driver is yet to be named despite Alexander Sims also appearing on the entry list.

Another DTM driver who was on the entry list is Audi's Loic Duval, who joined LMP2 team TDS Racing for the 2018/19 'superseason'.

While Audi has also clarified that the Frenchman will focus on the DTM, it has been speculated that Duval would be able to drive in both events.

With Hockenheim and Spa-Francorchamps 100km apart and the Saturday DTM and the six-hour WEC races starting at the same time, Duval would be able to take part in the former and then fly to Belgium for the late stages of the latter.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series DTM , WEC
Event Hockenheim
Track Hockenheimring
Drivers Augusto Farfus , Loic Duval , Philipp Eng
Teams BMW Team MTEK , Audi Sport Team Rosberg , TDS Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the DTM main page