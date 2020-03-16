Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020

The Insogladt-based manufacturer dominated the first year of the DTM’s Class One era in 2019, comfortably overhauling fellow German rival BMW and newcomer R-Motorsport Aston Martin to take the trio of titles.

It has retained its existing roster of drivers for the third year running, although customer squad WRT will have three new drivers in Fabio Sherer, Ed Jones and Ferdinand Habsburg as part of an expanded nine-car line-up.

Reigning champion Rene Rast will continue to race in a red-and-white RS5, but with the red colour more prominently visible from the front as part of a new sponsorship deal with German furnishing company porta Mobel.

Mike Rockenfeller will ditch a largely black-and-white colour scheme for a striking blue-and-yellow livery on his RS5, while Jamie Green's car will carry black and grey colours.

Loic Duval’s RS5 will feature a tweaked version of the red-and-grey livery he raced last year, while Nico Muller and Robin Frjins have both retained their car liveries from last year.

Audi’s six factory DTM cars were due to hit the track for the first time at Hockenheim on Monday for the first official pre-season test, but the event had to be cancelled at the last minute because of the increasing spread of coronavirus in Europe in recent weeks.

The new season is slated to start at Zolder on April 25-26, although it could be postponed if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve in the next month.