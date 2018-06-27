Audi doesn't want help from "unsporting" concessions

Audi boss Dieter Gass says his brand doesn't want the help of concessions, despite the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer's torrid start to the current DTM season.

DTM got rid of its performance weights system before the final two weekends of the previous season, which then concluded with Audi in dominant form and locking out the top four positions in the standings.

However, further regulation changes - including reduced downforce and a simplified suspension - that were negotiated alongside the performance weights decision have now contributed to Audi trailing Mercedes and BMW in 2018.

DTM regulations allow a team to apply for concessions in order to level the playing field, although that would have to be agreed by representatives of the governing body DMSB, DTM umbrella organisation ITR as well as Audi, BMW and Mercedes.

Audi's rivals were given concessions in the past, with BMW enjoying a reduced base weight and wider rear wing in 2016, which helped Marco Wittmann to the title that year.

However, Gass insists Audi doesn't want concessions as that would be "unsporting".

"Basically, this is not our philosophy. For me personally, this is unsporting. Whoever has the fastest car should also win," Gass said.

"In contrast to recent years, the regulations do not provide for a system for performance compensation.

"We were aware of this when we campaigned last year for the abolition of performance weights and accepted the intervention in the existing aerodynamic homologation.

"A decision that was also important and correct for the DTM in retrospect."

Mike Rockenfeller, currently the top Audi in the standings in 10th and 65 points behind points leader Gary Paffett, said that he does not want the marque to push for concessions to allow it to catch the other two manufacturers.

"[This] would only lead to new discussions - and we all don't need them," he said.

"I never thought it was great to get a better performance and be victorious with enhancements, [like] a wider wing and less weight."