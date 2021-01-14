Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

shares
comments
Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
By:
Co-author: Gary Watkins

Alex Albon and Liam Lawson are set to race Ferrari 488 GT3s in the DTM as part of Red Bull’s return to the category, Motorsport.com has learned.

It was announced earlier this month that Albon will compete in select races in the DTM this year with Red Bull’s support, after being dropped by the energy drinks giant from its Formula 1 line-up to make way for Sergio Perez.

Red Bull junior Lawson will also appear in the DTM in 2021, contesting a full campaign in the series alongside his expected move to Formula 2 with Hitech GP.

While the DTM's press release didn’t mention which car the duo will drive, it is understood that a Ferrari 488 GT3 is going to be the choice of steed for the Red Bull-backed team.

Honda may have been seen as a logical choice for Albon and Lawson given its ties with Red Bull in F1, but the Japanese manufacturer doesn’t see much marketing value in the DTM. This was made evident during the series' short lived Class One engine era, when it passed over the opportunity to race the same NSX-GT it campaigns in SUPER GT.

The Central European market is also a low priority for Honda, and even the GT3 team of Jenson Button - which will coincidentally race in the DTM in 2021 - switched from Honda machinery for McLaren last year.

Aston Martin is also no longer an option for Red Bull following their split in F1, and due to the former’s increasing ties with Mercedes in the automotive industry.

A decision regarding which team will run the two Ferrari GT3 cars is yet to be made, but AF Corse seems like the obvious choice for Red Bull. The Italian outfit has strong links with Ferrari and also runs its factory programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Asked if a DTM programme with Red Bull funding is conceivable, AF Corse sports director Batti Pregliasco told Motorsport.com: "Never say never, but that would be very difficult for us because we are pretty much busy with our other programmes."

Motopark, Carlin and DAMS, all of which have a history of supporting Red Bull-backed drivers in junior formulae, have denied their interest in the project.

Cassidy could share drive with Albon

Due to Albon’s F1 duties as Red Bull’s reserve and test driver, the Anglo-Thai driver will only be able to complete a part-campaign in the DTM this year.

An announcement regarding the driver who will substitute for Albon in other races will be made at a later date, but Motorsport.com understands that Super Formula and SUPER GT champion Nick Cassidy is a contender for that seat.

The Kiwi is already a Red Bull athlete and will move to Europe this year to embark on his maiden campaign in Formula E, ending a successful stint in Japan that yielded titles in three different categories.

Cassidy won the first of the two joint races between the DTM and SUPER GT at Fuji in 2019 and already has experience of Ferrari’s GT3 car courtesy of his race outings at the Spa 24 Hours and Suzuka 10 Hours in recent years.

However, should Cassidy be unavailable due to his Formula E commitments, Red Bull could call in someone else from its extensive driver pool.

#27 HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3: Heikki Kovalainen, Nick Cassidy, Nick Foster

#27 HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3: Heikki Kovalainen, Nick Cassidy, Nick Foster

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Related video

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi

Previous article

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Alex Albon , Liam Lawson
Author Sven Haidinger

Trending Today

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

Mercedes facing "formidable" challenge ahead of 2022 changes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes facing "formidable" challenge ahead of 2022 changes

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage

Frustrated Al-Attiyah feels Dakar rules “too much in favour of buggies”
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Frustrated Al-Attiyah feels Dakar rules “too much in favour of buggies”

Latest news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM

Trending

1
DTM

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

1h
2
Formula 1

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery

4h
3
Formula 1

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

19h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes facing "formidable" challenge ahead of 2022 changes

3h
5
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

1d

Latest news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
DTM

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi
DTM

Muller, Rockenfeller to stay in DTM in 2021 with Audi

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes
DTM

Frijns: DTM return difficult due to Formula E clashes

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM
DTM

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing
DTM

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing

Latest videos

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.