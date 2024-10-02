All Series

DTM Red Bull Ring

ADAC unveils full 2025 DTM calendar

The full calendar for 2025 has been announced ahead of this year’s finale

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Start action

Start action

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The DTM has revealed an unchanged calendar for 2025, the third season to be held under the organisation of the ADAC.

All eight circuits that are a part of the 2024 schedule have been retained, while the order of races will also remain the same.

That means six of the eight rounds in 2025 will take place in the DTM’s homeland in Germany, while the Netherlands and Austria will host one event each.

Despite the chiefs of the Salzburgring holding talks with the DTM for a return as early as 2025, the Austrian circuit has not been included in next year’s calendar.

The championship will once again kick off at Oschersleben on the last weekend of April followed by a trip to the Lausitzring in May.

The series will make its first overseas visit on 6-8 June, with the Zandvoort event once again clashing with the Le Mans 24 Hours test day.

The showpiece Norisring event keeps its usual July slot, while the Nurburgring and Sachsenring races have been brought forward to the second and fourth weekends of August respectively.

The penultimate round of the season at the Red Bull Ring has also been allocated a new date, 12-14 September, allowing the season to conclude two weeks earlier than usual on 3-5 October at Hockenheim.

“The fans’ enthusiasm for the DTM is high, which shows that we are on the right track when it comes to the calendar,” said ADAC Motorsport Director Thomas Voss.

“Over the past few months, we have carefully scrutinised exciting venues for the DTM. However, as all the events in Germany have experienced a significant increase in popularity among visitors, we will stick with the tried-and-tested venues for the 2025 season."

2025 DTM calendar

25/04-27/04 – Motorsport Arena Oschersleben
23/05-25/05 – Dekra Lausitzring
06/06-08/06 – Circuit Zandvoort
04/07-06/07  – Norisring
08/08-10/08  – Nürburgring
22/08-24/08 – Sachsenring
12/09.-14/09 – Red Bull Ring
03/10-05/10 – Hockenheimring

