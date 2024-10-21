ADAC reveals new logo, plan for synthetic fuel for the DTM
The ADAC has unveiled a brand new logo for the DTM as part of a revamped brand identity for the championship.
Designed in cooperation with sports branding agency UnitedSenses in Munich, the new logo was showcased to the public for the first time at last weekend's Hockenheim finale and will come into effect immediately.
The new design features the yellow and black colours of the German automobile club ADAC, which bought the DTM from its previous owner the ITR at the end of 2022.
After the purchase, the ADAC implemented an updated version of the logo originally introduced by the ITR, but has given it another overhaul at the conclusion of the series' 40th season.
In a statement, the ADAC said the logo will be accompanied by a "new broadcast and digital identity, and various design solutions for printed products and events will achieve a consistent branding for all brand experiences in the DTM."
The ADAC also announced that the DTM will switch to 100 per cent synthetic and fossil-free fuel from 2025.
Start action
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Produced by P1 Fuels company and certified by the FIA, the switch to synthetically-made petrol will help the series cut down its carbon emissions by 75%.
P1 Fuels is already involved in motorsport and has experience supplying fully sustainable fuel to the World Rally Championship.
"We are now taking a significant step in the further development of the series and are strengthening the DTM's role as a pioneer in the field of sustainability in motorsport," said ADAC Motorsport Director Thomas Voss.
"We are bringing greater sustainability to the DTM platform with a new, synthetic and climate-friendly fuel. In doing so, we are demonstrating the potential of synthetic fuels within one of the most popular racing series in Europe.
"We are also presenting the series with a dynamic look; a new brand image will give us a modern branding."
Factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti was crowned the 2024 DTM champion after he finished second to Luca Engstler in Sunday's final race at Hockenheim.
The next DTM season, the 41st in the championship's history, will begin at Oschersleben on 26-27 April.
