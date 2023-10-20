Subscribe
DTM
News

Abt to stay with Audi in DTM 2024, signs Red Bull as lead sponsor

Abt Sportsline will continue its long-standing relationship with Audi in the DTM next year with backing from energy drinks giant Red Bull.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Team Abt Sportsline DTM 2024

Despite Audi withdrawing factory backing from GT3 racing and reducing its involvement to basic supply of spare parts, Abt will continue to field a pair of R8 LMS GT3s in the German category in 2024.

Abt had been pondering a potential switch to another Volkswagen Group brand Lamborghini, having already entered the Huracan GT3 in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

But after careful deliberation, the team has decided to stick to the ‘tried and tested’ Audi R8, having enjoyed immense success with the car in the DTM in the last three years.

Abt has also retained its driver pairing of Kelvin van der Linde and Ricardo Feller, the duo staying as team-mates for a third consecutive season after first teaming up in 2022 when Feller made his DTM debut.

Both van der Linde and Feller will race with the famous colours of Red Bull in 2024, reviving the partnership Abt previously enjoyed with the energy drinks maker during the manufacturer-centric era of the DTM

Two-time champion Mattias Ekstrom famously raced a Red Bull-branded Abt Audi for most of his DTM career in what was one of the most recognisable liveries in the series.

The partnership also marks the return of Red Bull to the DTM, with the Austrian firm having withdrawn its AF Corse-run squad after Gerhard Berger sold the brands right of the series to the ADAC at the end of last season.

Timo Scheider, Audi Sport Team ABT, Mattias Ekstrom, Audi Sport Team ABT Sportsline

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Timo Scheider, Audi Sport Team ABT, Mattias Ekstrom, Audi Sport Team ABT Sportsline

“Red Bull and ABT Sportsline simply belong together,” said ABT Sports Marketing Director Harry Unflath. “Red Bull has been an ABT partner from the very beginning. 

“We have been managing the Red Bull Germany fleet for almost three decades. We first had Red Bull on a race car in Super Touring during 1997. 

“From 2002 to 2018, Red Bull was our partner in the DTM. We celebrated 27 victories together, scored 93 podiums and won the championship title twice with Mattias Ekström

“It has been a strange feeling in recent years to compete against cars with Red Bull branding in the DTM. So, I’m all the more pleased that the Red Bulls are finally back on our DTM cars as well.”

Abt goes into this weekend’s finale in Hockenheim in contention of both drivers’ and teams’ titles. Factory Audi driver Feller sits third in the standings, 31 points behind Porsche’s Thomas Preining, while Abt trails Manthey EMA by 27 points in second in the teams’ table.

Abt has won two races so far this season, with Feller triumphing in the second Zandvoort contest and van der Linde taking a victory at the start of the Red Bull Ring round last month.

shares
comments
Previous article "No silly games" - DTM drivers hope team orders don't play any role in finale
Next article DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 United States GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 United States GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel F1 United States GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM
Hockenheim

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

More from
ABT Motorsport
The key strength that convinced di Grassi to join Formula E's 2023 tailender

The key strength that convinced di Grassi to join Formula E's 2023 tailender

Formula E

The key strength that convinced di Grassi to join Formula E's 2023 tailender The key strength that convinced di Grassi to join Formula E's 2023 tailender

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix

Frijns expecting Abt to struggle in Mexico FE opener

Frijns expecting Abt to struggle in Mexico FE opener

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Frijns expecting Abt to struggle in Mexico FE opener Frijns expecting Abt to struggle in Mexico FE opener

Latest news

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”

Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable” Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe