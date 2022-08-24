Tickets Subscribe
DTM / Nurburgring News

2022 DTM Nurburgring: Start time, how to watch and more

The 2022 DTM season resumes after its summer break this weekend with round five at the Nurburgring's sprint layout.

James Newbold
By:
Listen to this article

Despite losing his 100% record of points finishes at the Norisring in early July, Lamborghini factory driver Mirko Bortolotti still overhauled BMW rival Sheldon van der Linde to assume the points lead, as Porsche and Ferrari claimed their first wins of the season.

Thomas Preining's victory in the opening race for the single-car Team Bernhard outfit was also the first victory for a Porsche in the history of DTM, while Felipe Fraga put an end to the misfortune that had dogged him at the Lausitzring and Imola to record his maiden category success.

Bortolotti, who finished second to Fraga in the second Norisring race, carries a nine-point advantage over van der Linde into the Nurburgring double-header and said at the Norisring he’s not counting any of his championship rivals out of the title race with three-time champion Rene Rast just a further point back from van der Linde in third.

Rast will be in action for the first time since news of his departure from Audi was announced earlier this month, with the German ace set to switch to BMW for 2023 in undisclosed sportscar competition and link up with McLaren in Formula E.

Meanwhile Fraga's teammate Nick Cassidy returns to the Red Bull Ferrari team after a clash with Formula E's New York round caused him to miss the Norisring, where Turkish racer Ayhancan Guven made an excellent impression on his debut with strong performances in qualifying.

Teenager Theo Oeverhaus will become the youngest driver to race in the DTM aged just 17 as the DTM Trophy regular makes his series debut with the Walkenhorst BMW team.

The Nurburgring sprint circuit used by DTM cuts out Turns 5-9 on the full Grand Prix loop as drivers plunge down the hill to the hairpin before firing back through the Schumacher S, ensuring laptimes are short and sharp - with Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde's pole time in last year's only dry qualifying session a 1m26.052s.

Last year's races were won in dominant fashion by Kelvin van der Linde and current Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon (Red Bull Ferrari), but behind them there was action aplenty as Albon's title-challenging teammate Liam Lawson was caught up in incidents in both races. Eventual champion Maximilian Gotz managed to avoid the mayhem to finish fourth in both races, and similar consistency will be required of this year's contenders if they are to enter the final throes of the season with a strong chance of the ultimate prize.

Nurburgring DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:10

11:10

12:10

06:10

03:10

20:10

19:10

15:40

FP2

13:45

14:45

 15:45

09:45

06:45

 23:45

22:45

19:15

Qualifying 1

 08:15

09:15

 10:15

04:15

01:15

 18:15

17:15

 13:45
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:00

09:00

 10:00

4:00

01:00

18:00

17:00

13:30
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 00:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday August 25 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:10 - 11:55 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:45 - 15:30 BST

Saturday August 26 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 09:15 - 09:35 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday August 27 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:00 - 09:20
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday August 25 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:10 - 12:55 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:45- 16:30 CEST

Saturday August 26 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:00 - 10:20 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday August 27 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 09:50 - 10:35 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in the US

Friday August 25 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  06:10 - 06:55 ET / 03:10 - 03:55 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:45 - 10:30 ET / 06:45 - 07:30 PT

Saturday August 26 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 04:15 - 04:35 ET / 01:15 - 01:25 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday August 27 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 04:00 - 04:20 ET / 01:00 - 01:20 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday August 25 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:10 - 20:55 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:45 - 00:30 AEST 

Saturday August 26 2022

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:15 - 18:35 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday August 27 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 18:00 - 18:20 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2022 DTM Nurburgring session timings in Africa

Friday August 25 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:10 - 12:55 SAT / 13:10 - 13:55 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:45 - 16:30 SAT / 16:45 - 17:30 EAT

Saturday August 26 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 10:15 - 10:35 SAT / 11:15 - 11:35 EAT
  • Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday August 27 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 10:00 - 10:20 SAT / 11:00 - 11:20 EAT
  • Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2022 DTM Nurburgring session timings in Japan

Friday August 25 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:10 - 19:55 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:45 - 23:30 JST

Saturday August 26 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 17:15 - 17:35 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday August 27 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 17:00 - 17:20 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2022 Nurburgring DTM session timings in India

Friday August 25 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:40 - 16:25 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:15 - 20:00 IST

Saturday August 26 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 13:45 - 14:05 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday August 27 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 13:30 - 13:50 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Nurburgring DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ProSieben
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - ProSieben
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Spark / Three

Can I stream the Nurburgring DTM round?

Yes, Motorsport.tv will stream the Nurburgring DTM round live in the following countries:

  • Czech Republic
  • Slovakia
  • Hungary
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland

Here's how you can watch the Nurburgring DTM round on Motorsport.tv:

The DTM also provides a free livestream on its website in select countries. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Nurburgring DTM races?

Both Nurburgring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Nurburgring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Nurburgring. To purchase tickets, click here.

What support classes will be in action at Nurburgring?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic DRM Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. TCR Europe and the BMW M2 Cup are also on the support bill.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

