Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

DTM reveals demo car for 1000bhp electric series

shares
comments

DTM electric car

DTM electric car
1/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car

DTM electric car
2/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car detail

DTM electric car detail
3/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car detail

DTM electric car detail
4/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car detail

DTM electric car detail
5/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car detail

DTM electric car detail
6/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM atmosphere

DTM atmosphere
7/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car detail

DTM electric car detail
8/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car

DTM electric car
9/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car

DTM electric car
10/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car

DTM electric car
11/12

Photo by: DTM

DTM electric car

DTM electric car
12/12

Photo by: DTM

By:

The DTM has unveiled the demonstration car for a 1000bhp electric series that is set to join its undercard in 2023.

Developed in close cooperation between series promoter ITR and automotive supplier Schaeffler, the ‘E-car’ features the latter’s Space Drive steer-by-wheel technology as well as a fluid-cooled high-voltage battery of unknown capacity.

The bodywork has been designed by Moodley and Ideenion with a view of "what can be seen not only in racing, but also on the road in the future". 

The 1000bhp all-electric racer has already completed several laps of the Hockenheim circuit with Formula E driver Daniel Abt, ex-DTM champions Hans-Joachim Stuck and Timo Scheider as well as Schaeffler brand ambassador Sophia Floersch at the wheel.

The first prototype model of the DTM Electric will be built next year ahead of the series’ possible debut in 2023.

The DTM is planning 30-minute sprint races for the series, with the possibility of automated battery changes during the pitstops.

The ITR first revealed its vision of an all-electric support series in 2019 wherein it envisaged large robots changing tyres and replacing the battery without human intervention.

“Together with Schaeffler, our first strategic partner with which we will be cooperating, we want to lead the DTM platform into a successful future," said DTM boss Gerhard Berger.

“It is our aim not only to showcase the latest technology in DTM Electric, but also to bring central innovations to the race track that allow for spectacular racing. Thus, we also want to convince the classic motorsport fans about future technologies and fascinate them with attractive racing.”

“We are looking forward to this partnership,” said Matthias Zink, Schaeffler board member Automotive Technologies. “Our innovative e-drivetrain systems have been contributing to victories in Formula E since 2014 already and are also being used in production cars in the meantime.

"The partnership with the DTM and the fully-electric series for the future are proof that Schaeffler is helping shape e-mobility as a reliable technology partner.”

The DTM Electric is part of an expansion for the DTM platform by following the demise of the Class One era.

The DTM platform will comprise as many as five different series in coming years, with the long-running DTM category - which will switch to GT3 regulations next year - joined by GT4-based DTM Masters, DTM Electric, DTM Classic and DTM Esports.

For 2021, three Classic demonstration events and three externally-organised Classic races will take place on the DTM calendar.

Depending upon the race track, these classic events would cars from Formula 1, Group C sportscar era as well as the DTM’s own history.

DTM to run spec-GT3 cars for new era in 2021

Previous article

DTM to run spec-GT3 cars for new era in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

Battered Stroll "needs a hug", says Racing Point
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Battered Stroll "needs a hug", says Racing Point

DTM to run spec-GT3 cars for new era in 2021
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM to run spec-GT3 cars for new era in 2021

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart

Latest news

DTM reveals demo car for 1000bhp electric series
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM reveals demo car for 1000bhp electric series

DTM to run spec-GT3 cars for new era in 2021
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM to run spec-GT3 cars for new era in 2021

Watch DTM's 2021 presentation live
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Livefeed

Watch DTM's 2021 presentation live

Kubica unlikely to stay for DTM's move to GT3 cars
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Kubica unlikely to stay for DTM's move to GT3 cars

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown

2
MotoGP

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent

37m
3
Supercars

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

4
FIA F2

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021

23m
5
DTM

DTM to run spec-GT3 cars for new era in 2021

2h

Latest news

DTM reveals demo car for 1000bhp electric series
DTM

DTM reveals demo car for 1000bhp electric series

DTM to run spec-GT3 cars for new era in 2021
DTM

DTM to run spec-GT3 cars for new era in 2021

Watch DTM's 2021 presentation live
DTM

Watch DTM's 2021 presentation live

Kubica unlikely to stay for DTM's move to GT3 cars
DTM

Kubica unlikely to stay for DTM's move to GT3 cars

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT
SGT

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT

Latest videos

LIVE: DTM 2021 Presentation 00:00
DTM

LIVE: DTM 2021 Presentation

DTM 2020: Race 2 highlights – Zolder II 01:24
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 2 highlights – Zolder II

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II 01:29
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights 03:00
DTM

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights

The story of the BMW M3 in touring cars 01:12
DTM

The story of the BMW M3 in touring cars

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.