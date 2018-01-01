Global
Wed 06 Dec 2017
Formula Drift Breaking news Formula DRIFT announces 2018 championship calendar
Formula DRIFT announces 2018 championship calendar

Sun 15 Oct 2017
Formula Drift Race report Piotr Wiecek takes the event victory and James Deane is crowned champion Long Beach
Piotr Wiecek takes the event victory and James Deane is crowned champion

Sat 09 Sep 2017
Formula Drift Race report James Deane increases his chances for a championship with the win Long Beach
James Deane increases his chances for a championship with the win

Sat 05 Aug 2017
Formula Drift Race report James Deane continues his winning ways Long Beach
James Deane continues his winning ways

Sun 16 Jul 2017
Formula Drift Race report Formula DRIFT Round 5: True North results Long Beach
Formula DRIFT Round 5: True North results

Mon 05 Jun 2017
Formula Drift Race report Formula DRIFT Round 4: The Gauntlet Results New Jersey
Formula DRIFT Round 4: The Gauntlet Results

Mon 15 May 2017
Formula Drift Race report Formula DRIFT Round 3: Road to the championship results Atlanta
Formula DRIFT Round 3: Road to the championship results

Fri 12 May 2017
Formula Drift Race report Formula DRIFT PRO 2 Round 2 Atlanta results Atlanta
Formula DRIFT PRO 2 Round 2 Atlanta results

Sat 29 Apr 2017
Formula Drift Race report Formula DRIFT Round 2: Unchartered territory results Orlando
Formula DRIFT Round 2: Unchartered territory results

Fri 28 Apr 2017
Formula Drift Race report Hometown hero Kevin Lawrence takes the victory Orlando
Hometown hero Kevin Lawrence takes the victory

Wed 19 Apr 2017
Formula Drift Motorsport.com news Motorsport Network joins with Formula DRIFT as media partner
Motorsport Network joins with Formula DRIFT as media partner

Mon 03 Apr 2017
Formula Drift Race report Deane returns to Formula DRIFT with a bang Long Beach
Deane returns to Formula DRIFT with a bang

Sat 08 Oct 2016
Formula Drift Race report Matt Field takes the Title Fight event victory and Chris Forsberg is crowned champion Irwindale
Matt Field takes the Title Fight event victory and Chris Forsberg is crowned champion

Mon 08 Aug 2016
Formula Drift Race report Formula DRIFT Round 6: Throwdown Results Seattle
Formula DRIFT Round 6: Throwdown Results

Sun 17 Jul 2016
Formula Drift Race report Formula Drift Round 5: True North Results Montréal
Formula Drift Round 5: True North Results

Sun 19 Jun 2016
Formula Drift Race report Formula DRIFT Round 4: The Gauntlet Results New Jersey
Formula DRIFT Round 4: The Gauntlet Results

Sun 08 May 2016
Formula Drift Race report Vaughn Gittin takes the victory on Formula Drift Round 2 in Atlanta Atlanta
Vaughn Gittin takes the victory on Formula Drift Round 2 in Atlanta

Mon 11 Apr 2016
Formula Drift Race report Formula DRIFT Round 1: Streets of Long Beach results Long Beach
Formula DRIFT Round 1: Streets of Long Beach results

Sun 10 Apr 2016
Formula Drift Race report Denofa scores first Formula DRIFT win
Denofa scores first Formula DRIFT win

Fri 08 Apr 2016
Formula Drift Breaking news Formula DRIFT announces bonus prize money Long Beach
Formula DRIFT announces bonus prize money

Thu 05 Nov 2015
Formula Drift Breaking news Formula DRIFT announces 2016 global schedule
Formula DRIFT announces 2016 global schedule

Sun 11 Oct 2015
Formula Drift Race report Fredric Aasbo takes the Event Victory and wins the Overall Pro and World Championship Irwindale
Fredric Aasbo takes the Event Victory and wins the Overall Pro and World Championship

Fri 11 Sep 2015
Formula Drift Race report Fredric Aasbo at top of the podium in Canada Montréal
Fredric Aasbo at top of the podium in Canada

Sun 23 Aug 2015
Formula Drift Race report Formula Drift Round 6: Rookie Masashi Yokoi is victorious Long Beach
Formula Drift Round 6: Rookie Masashi Yokoi is victorious