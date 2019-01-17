Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Interview

Villagra: Dakar 2019 positive despite setbacks

shares
comments
Villagra: Dakar 2019 positive despite setbacks
By: Maria Guidotti
4h ago

Federico Villagra says his 2019 Dakar campaign has been "positive" despite all the issues the Argentine has experienced during the event.

Fourth in the overall standings, Villagra's Iveco was on its side on the penultimate stage, and needed teammate Gerard de Rooy's help to get back on track.

Despite trailing the leader by almost six hours, Villagra is set to hold on to fourth place.

What was the key moment of your race?
“My race was compromised when I had the issue with the exhaust on the marathon stage Arequipa-Tacna. I was leading the stage and I was third in the overall classification when I suffered this issue with the exhaust. We lost four hours and with them also the hopes for a podium finish."

How do you assess this outing?
“All in all it was positive, because if we exclude the fourth stage, then we were fighting every day for the top positions. It was fun. Even yesterday, I was fast when I rolled over in a canyon. Gerard De Rooy pulled me out with a rope but then I lost one hour to make the engine restart. Being on its side, it had lost fuel and oil."

How important where the 1.000hp of the Cursor 13L engine?
“They were vital. In the sandy stages the Iveco could make the difference compared to the competitors thanks to our powerful Cursor 13L engine. I am very happy with the power of our engine."

 

Next article
Peterhansel co-driver cleared of spinal fracture

Previous article

Peterhansel co-driver cleared of spinal fracture
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Federico Villagra
Teams Team De Rooy
Author Maria Guidotti

Red zone: trending stories

Year out of F1 can "definitely hurt" Ocon - Perez
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Year out of F1 can "definitely hurt" Ocon - Perez

48m ago
Race of Champions: NASCAR ace Suarez to face F1 superstar Vettel Article
General

Race of Champions: NASCAR ace Suarez to face F1 superstar Vettel

F1 2019 changes produced Article
Formula 1

F1 2019 changes produced "worst possible outcome"

Latest videos
Dakar Rally: Day 9 highlights - Trucks 02:28
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 9 highlights - Trucks

6m ago
Dakar Rally: Day 9 highlights - Cars & SXS 07:11
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 9 highlights - Cars & SXS

10m ago

News in depth
Peterhansel co-driver cleared of spinal fracture
Dakar

Peterhansel co-driver cleared of spinal fracture

Dakar 2019, Stage 9: Al-Attiyah on verge of victory
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 9: Al-Attiyah on verge of victory

Dakar 2019, Stage 9: Price takes one-minute lead into decider
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 9: Price takes one-minute lead into decider

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.