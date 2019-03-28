Sign in
Dakar

Video: Alonso tests Dakar-winning Toyota Hilux

1h ago

Fernando Alonso got his first taste of Dakar Rally machinery this week in a test with Toyota in South Africa.

In this video, we get the chance to see Alonso in action behind the wheel after his initial runs as a passenger to 2009 Dakar winner Giniel de Villiers, and hear his thoughts on the key areas that stood out to him as he tried to test the limits of the Toyota Hilux in the sand.

"It felt different, but interesting," Alonso said. "The car accepts a lot more punishment than what I'm used to, but it was good fun."

Dakar
