Dakar hero Price returns to spectacular bike salute in Australia

The KTM rider secured an unexpected second Dakar crown in Peru last week, braving a broken wrist throughout the gruelling rally raid.

The scale of that achievement was recognised in fitting fashion at Brisbane Airport on Sunday, a huge turn out of fans putting on a hero's homecoming for Price.

It even included a traffic-stopping bike salute.

According to Price, support from back home was huge motivation as he battled with fitness throughout the event.

Read Also: The trick that helped injured Price conquer Dakar

"It was tough times; I definitely didn't want to wake up the next day and continue," he told news crews.

"But the support from everyone back here in Australia was enormous and I couldn't quit on them and I couldn't quit on the team."

Price is now set to undergo scans to determine if his right scaphoid, initially broken during pre-Dakar training last December, has sustained any further damage while in the Peruvian dunes.