Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar hero Price returns to spectacular bike salute in Australia

shares
comments
Dakar hero Price returns to spectacular bike salute in Australia
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
58m ago

Shock 2019 Dakar winner Toby Price has made a spectacular homecoming to Australia, including a unique bike salute out the front of Brisbane Airport.

The KTM rider secured an unexpected second Dakar crown in Peru last week, braving a broken wrist throughout the gruelling rally raid.

The scale of that achievement was recognised in fitting fashion at Brisbane Airport on Sunday, a huge turn out of fans putting on a hero's homecoming for Price.

It even included a traffic-stopping bike salute.

According to Price, support from back home was huge motivation as he battled with fitness throughout the event.

Read Also:

"It was tough times; I definitely didn't want to wake up the next day and continue," he told news crews.

"But the support from everyone back here in Australia was enormous and I couldn't quit on them and I couldn't quit on the team."

Price is now set to undergo scans to determine if his right scaphoid, initially broken during pre-Dakar training last December, has sustained any further damage while in the Peruvian dunes.

 

 

 

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Toby Price
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full
Formula 1 / Top List

The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full

6h ago
Lorenzo to require surgery after fracture diagnosis Article
MotoGP

Lorenzo to require surgery after fracture diagnosis

A rare insight into why Verstappen is so good Article
Formula 1

A rare insight into why Verstappen is so good

Latest videos
Dakar Rally: Day 10 highlights - Trucks 02:28
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 10 highlights - Trucks

Jan 18, 2019
Dakar Rally: Day 10 highlights - Cars & SXS 05:32
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 10 highlights - Cars & SXS

Jan 18, 2019

News in depth
Dakar hero Price returns to spectacular bike salute in Australia
Dakar

Dakar hero Price returns to spectacular bike salute in Australia

Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar
Dakar

Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar

Sanz “very surprised” to complete ninth straight Dakar
Dakar

Sanz “very surprised” to complete ninth straight Dakar

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.