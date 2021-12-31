Petrucci cleared to race in Dakar after false COVID positive

The KTM rider tested positive for coronavirus in the first mandatory PCR for all members earlier this week.

KTM then subjected Petrucci, who has been confined since Thursday, to a high-precision blood test to rule out infection. The result, which came back in the early hours of Thursday evening in Saudi Arabia, was negative.

Thereafter, the doctors gave the Italian the go-ahead to make his debut in the prestigious rally-raid.

Petrucci has not had an easy preparation for his Dakar debut since KTM announced in November he would compete in the 44th edition of the rally-raid in January 2022.

After completing several weeks of navigation with Jordi Viladoms, sporting director of the Austrian brand's rally structure, the Italian injured his ankle after a jump while training in Dubai.

Nevertheless, he will be able to experience what it's like to ride in Dakar for the first time at the age of 31.

Petrucci moves to cross-country rallying after a decade-long stint in MotoGP that yielded two race wins with Ducati in 2019-20, but a difficult final season with Tech 3 KTM this year.

Despite being dropped by Tech 3 KTM in MotoGP after just a single campaign, he will remain with the Austrian manufacturer next year, joining a star-studded Dakar line-up comprising reigning champion Kevin Benavides - who has moved from Honda - double Dakar winner Toby Price and 2018 champion Matthias Walkner.

Speaking in Valencia last month, Petrucci described his switch from circuit racing to cross-country rallying as a 'completely different world'.

“The biggest thing to learn in the Dakar is everything because it’s completely another world,” Petrucci said.

“I think already in one week of training I did more than the distance that I did all this year with a MotoGP bike.

“So, I’m completely new and fortunately I have some quite good skills for riding.

“But then the navigation is really, really something you need to understand because here [in MotoGP] we talk about metres and millimetres on the bike.

“There you talk about kilometres, and you never know what’s going on.

“For this reason, I will do this Dakar, then we will sit down a bit with KTM and will decide what the plan is for the year after, if I enjoy to do these kinds of races or try to do something different.

“But at the moment I’m quite busy doing that because I need a lot of time to recover and especially, to understand how the race can be.”