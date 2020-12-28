Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive

shares
comments
Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive

Bahrain Raid Xtreme Team driver Nani Roma will have a new co-driver in the Dakar Rally after Dani Oliveras tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the event.

Oliveras had tested positive for coronavirus over three weeks ago and said he has fully recovered since.

However, the Spaniard has failed to return a negative test result before flying to Saudi Arabia for the start of the Dakar.

On Monday, the team announced that Alex Wincocq will be Oliveras' last-minute replacement alongside Roma.

"It is incredibly disappointing for Dani (Oliveras) not to be able to help Bahrain Raid Xtreme in the teams first Dakar Rally, but I am delighted to join Nani and grateful to the BRX team for welcoming me," said Wincocq, who has a wealth of Dakar experience, having made his first appearance in 1999 as a mechanic.

"I had been preparing for the Dakar for some time, but my previous plans did not play out the way I had anticipated, so to get the chance to compete with such an experienced and skilled driver as Nani, is hugely exciting."

Roma added: "I would just like to thank Dani for all his commitment and support in preparing for the Dakar Rally, and sorry that he will not be able to put all the hard work into practice.

"I have known Alex for a long time, and he is a very experienced and talented person to have alongside me. We are ready to hit the ground running together, and the whole team is excited to have him join us, especially at such short notice."

The Dakar Rally begins on January 3 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

 

Related video

Sainz believes Dakar win between Toyota and X-raid

Previous article

Sainz believes Dakar win between Toyota and X-raid
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Nani Roma

Trending Today

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"

Red Bull open to lending Albon out to other F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull open to lending Albon out to other F1 teams

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers

F1 won't match 2020 laptimes next year, says Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 won't match 2020 laptimes next year, says Mercedes

Giovinazzi says he improved "quite a lot" in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi says he improved "quite a lot" in 2020

Yamaha: Rossi will remain important for 2021 development
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha: Rossi will remain important for 2021 development

Latest news

Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive

Sainz believes Dakar win between Toyota and X-raid
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz believes Dakar win between Toyota and X-raid

Loeb: BRX not entering Dakar to be behind Toyota, X-raid
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb: BRX not entering Dakar to be behind Toyota, X-raid

Meeke "felt like a kid at Christmas" in first Dakar test
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Meeke "felt like a kid at Christmas" in first Dakar test

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations

8h
2
Formula 1

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"

7h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull open to lending Albon out to other F1 teams

5h
4
MotoGP

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did

40min
5
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers

2h

Latest news

Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive
DAKR

Roma gets new Dakar co-driver after COVID positive

Sainz believes Dakar win between Toyota and X-raid
DAKR

Sainz believes Dakar win between Toyota and X-raid

Loeb: BRX not entering Dakar to be behind Toyota, X-raid
DAKR

Loeb: BRX not entering Dakar to be behind Toyota, X-raid

Meeke "felt like a kid at Christmas" in first Dakar test
DAKR

Meeke "felt like a kid at Christmas" in first Dakar test

Sanz conquers Lyme Disease ahead of Dakar 2021
DAKR

Sanz conquers Lyme Disease ahead of Dakar 2021

Latest videos

BRX Hunter T1 Revealed - Dakar Rally 2021 00:55
Dakar
Dec 18, 2020

BRX Hunter T1 Revealed - Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar 2021: Closing 02:36
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: Closing

Dakar 2021: 1st edition of Dakar Classic 01:17
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: 1st edition of Dakar Classic

Dakar 2021: Original by Motul 03:19
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: Original by Motul

Dakar 2021: Opening 04:08
Dakar
Nov 25, 2020

Dakar 2021: Opening

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.