Dakar competitor crashes out before event even starts
#339 Ford: Martin Kolomy, Jiri Stross
Photo by: 3rcz
Photo by: 3rcz
The 2020 Dakar Rally has already claimed its first victim before even the administrative and technical checks have been completed, as Martin Kolomy somersaulted his Ford Raptor 4x4 during shakedown and was hospitalised with injured vertebrae.
Kolomy – who usually competes in the Truck class and is teammate to former WRC competitor Martin Prokop – rolled his Ford end-over-end in the sand dunes during a shakedown run. The car landed back on its wheels after a series of rollovers, with its nose wedged firmly against a dune.
One of the medical helicopters from the Rally’s organisers quickly arrived at the scene of the crash. They airlifted Kolomy, immobilized on a stretcher, directly to hospital after he complained about back pain. Co-driver Jirka Stross was also transferred there for a check-up.
Kolomy tweeted from hospital: “Compressed 3rd vertebra and 2nd cracked. Now they’re wondering what to do with me! But I’ll be fine. Thanks to everyone for the support messages... they make it a lot better.”
Prokop said of the incident: “It was one of the more treacherous places on Dakar, but they don't look so dangerous from the outside: Long straight and [a] jump at the end. The video I saw, [the car] seemed to slow down a bit and then jumped right on the nose.”
