Watch: Fernando Alonso rebuilds car with co-driver
Fernando Alonso learned a hard lesson about the Dakar Rally on Monday, when his Toyota Hilux lost a wheel after he hit a ditch while blinded by dust from competitors. Watch our video as he toils under the desert sun with co-driver Marc Coma to rebuild the left-front corner of the car, and hear his explanation of what happened. Plus all the rest of today’s highlights.
