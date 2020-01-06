Top events
Dakar / Dakar / Reactions

Watch: Fernando Alonso rebuilds car with co-driver

By:
Jan 6, 2020, 7:44 PM

Fernando Alonso learned a hard lesson about the Dakar Rally on Monday, when his Toyota Hilux lost a wheel after he hit a ditch while blinded by dust from competitors. Watch our video as he toils under the desert sun with co-driver Marc Coma to rebuild the left-front corner of the car, and hear his explanation of what happened. Plus all the rest of today's highlights.

Al-Attiyah mystified by repeat Toyota puncture woes

Al-Attiyah mystified by repeat Toyota puncture woes
Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Author Charles Bradley

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 3: Neom - Neom Starts in
06 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
56 Seconds

