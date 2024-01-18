Dakar 2024: Stage 11: Sainz closes in on victory after Loeb’s challenge falters
Carlos Sainz Sr has moved to within touching distance of the 2024 Dakar Rally victory after main rival Sebastien Loeb suffered damage that lost him vital time on Stage 11.
The rocky Al-’Ula to Yanbu 420km test, won by Guerlain Chicherit for Overdrive Toyota, appears to be the deciding stage for overall victory at this year’s Dakar with Sainz moving into a healthy 1h27m06s lead.
Loeb, who cut Sainz’s lead to under 14 minutes yesterday, was on the attack during the opening running but at 132km he suffered a broken front right A-arm on his Provide Hunter in a heavy landing following a jump and was stranded without initial mechanical support.
The nine-time World Rally champion was given assistance by Zi Yungang driving for YunXiang China in a fellow Hunter and was able to resume having lost over an hour and a quarter.
Sainz, who had been battled for the stage lead at the time, duly played it slightly safer on the rocky terrain which allowed Chicherit to overhaul him and pull clear for his second consecutive stage win.
Chicherit took the stage triumph by 5m32s from Overdrive team-mate Guillaume de Mevius, who pipped Sainz by three seconds, but the Audi driver won’t be disheartened given his almost 90-minute overall advantage.
Photo by: A.S.O.
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
With de Mevius promoted to second overall for Overdrive Toyota, Loeb remains in the fight for the podium in third place, after Toyota’s Lucas Moraes stopped on the stage with 60km to go.
Current runner-up de Mevius has nearly eight minutes in hand over Loeb in third, with stage winner Chicherit up to fourth, 7m18s further back.
Martin Prokop completed the current top five in the Orlen Jipocar Ford, ahead of Toyota trio Guy David Botterill, Giniel de Villiers and Benediktas Vanagas.
Moraes limped home in his Toyota having lost over two hours to the leaders, to drop from third to ninth in the overall standings, as Century’s Mathieu Serradori rounded out the top 10.
Tomorrow’s Stage 12 brings an end to this year’s Dakar Rally, with the relatively smoother 175km Yanbu loop expected to see Sainz wrap up his fourth Dakar title.
Provisional classification after Stage 11 (Top 10 only):
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Car
|
Time / gap
|
1
|
Carlos Sainz
|
Audi
|
46h23m47s
|
2
|
Guillaume de Mevius
|
Toyota
|+1h27m06s
|
3
|
Sebastien Loeb
|
Prodrive
|
+1h36m02s
|
4
|
Guerlain Chicherit
|
Toyota
|
+1h42m20s
|
5
|
Martin Prokop
|
Ford
|
+2h17m47s
|
6
|
Guy Botterill
|
Toyota
|
+2h41m31s
|
7
|Giniel de Villiers
|
Toyota
|
+2h51m09s
|
8
|
Benediktas Vanagas
|
Toyota
|
+3h01m36s
|
9
|
Lucas Moraes
|
Toyota
|
+3h06m42s
|
10
|
Mathieu Serradori
|
Century
|
+3h09m17s
Related video
Sainz 'can't let his guard down' as Loeb chases him for Dakar win
Sainz 'can't let his guard down' as Loeb chases him for Dakar win Sainz 'can't let his guard down' as Loeb chases him for Dakar win
Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally
Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally Sainz expects to "suffer a lot" at start of Dakar Rally
Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season
Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season
Latest news
IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success
IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success
Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit
Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit
BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title
BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title BMW "not far behind" WSBK rivals as Razgatlioglu targets 2025 title
Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract
Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract Neubauer signs Ferrari factory sportscar contract
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.