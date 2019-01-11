Sign in
Dakar / Dakar / Top List

Top 50 awesome photos from the Dakar Rally so far

Top 50 awesome photos from the Dakar Rally so far
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
Jan 11, 2019, 5:45 PM

It's been another epic Dakar Rally already – and even with only a few stages in the book, we've got some epic photos of the motorbikes, cars, buggies, quads and trucks racing through the amazing scenery in Peru. Check out our favourites...

#14 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Sam Sunderland

#14 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Sam Sunderland
1/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
2/50

Photo by: Flavien Duhamel - Red Bull Content Pool

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz after the crash

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz after the crash
3/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 X-Raid Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Tom Colsoul

#303 X-Raid Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Tom Colsoul
4/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Matthias Walkner

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Matthias Walkner
5/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#502 Team Kamaz Master: Ayrat Mardeev, Akhmet Galiautdinov, Dmitry Svistunov

#502 Team Kamaz Master: Ayrat Mardeev, Akhmet Galiautdinov, Dmitry Svistunov
6/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#17 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Laia Sanz

#17 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Laia Sanz
7/50

Photo by: KTM Images

#6 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#6 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
8/50

Photo by: Husqvarna

#304 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stephane Peterhansel, David Castera

#304 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stephane Peterhansel, David Castera
9/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#307 X-Raid Team: Nani Roma, Alex Haro Bravo

#307 X-Raid Team: Nani Roma, Alex Haro Bravo
10/50

Photo by: Florent Gooden - DPPI

#358 Monster Energy Can-am: Gerard Farres Guell, Daniel Oliveras Carreras

#358 Monster Energy Can-am: Gerard Farres Guell, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
11/50

Photo by: South Racing

#507 Tatra: Ales Loprais

#507 Tatra: Ales Loprais
12/50

Photo by: Charly López

#14 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Sam Sunderland

#14 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Sam Sunderland
13/50

Photo by: KTM Images

#29 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#29 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
14/50

Photo by: Husqvarna

#504 Big Shock Racing: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, Lukas Kalanka

#504 Big Shock Racing: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, Lukas Kalanka
15/50

Photo by: Big Shock Racing

#518 Team Kamaz Master: Andrey Karginov, Igor Leonov, Andrey Mokeev

#518 Team Kamaz Master: Andrey Karginov, Igor Leonov, Andrey Mokeev
16/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#306 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena

#306 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena
17/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Matthias Walkner

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Matthias Walkner
18/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#363 MD Rallye Sport: Rémy Vauthier, Pascal Larroque

#363 MD Rallye Sport: Rémy Vauthier, Pascal Larroque
19/50

Photo by: Fotop

#302 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dirk von Zitzewitz

#302 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dirk von Zitzewitz
20/50

Photo by: Toyota Racing

#7 HERO Motorsports Team Rally: Oriol Mena

#7 HERO Motorsports Team Rally: Oriol Mena
21/50

Photo by: Hero MotoSports Team Rally

#309 Toyota Gazoo Racing SA: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Xavier Panseri

#309 Toyota Gazoo Racing SA: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Xavier Panseri
22/50

Photo by: Toyota Racing

#308 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Cyril Despres, Jean-Paul Cottret

#308 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Cyril Despres, Jean-Paul Cottret
23/50

Photo by: X-Raid Team

#47 Monster Energy Honda Team Honda: Kevin Benavides

#47 Monster Energy Honda Team Honda: Kevin Benavides
24/50

Photo by: Monster Energy Honda Team

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
25/50

Photo by: X-Raid Team

#18 Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team: Rodney Faggotter

#18 Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team: Rodney Faggotter
26/50

Photo by: Yamaha Official Rally Team

#309 Toyota Gazoo Racing SA: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Xavier Panseri

#309 Toyota Gazoo Racing SA: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Xavier Panseri
27/50

Photo by: Toyota

#241 Ferioli Racing Team: Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli

#241 Ferioli Racing Team: Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli
28/50

Photo by: Duda Bairros

#335 SsangYong Tivoli DKR: Óscar Fuertes, Diego Vallejo

#335 SsangYong Tivoli DKR: Óscar Fuertes, Diego Vallejo
29/50

Photo by: SsangYong

#10 Monster Energy Honda Team Honda: José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#10 Monster Energy Honda Team Honda: José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
30/50

Photo by: Honda Racing

#335 SsangYong Tivoli DKR: Óscar Fuertes, Diego Vallejo

#335 SsangYong Tivoli DKR: Óscar Fuertes, Diego Vallejo
31/50

Photo by: SsangYong

#10 Monster Energy Honda Team Honda: José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#10 Monster Energy Honda Team Honda: José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
32/50

Photo by: Honda Racing

#29 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#29 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
33/50

Photo by: Husqvarna

#314 X-Raid Team Mini: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk

#314 X-Raid Team Mini: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk
34/50

Photo by: X-Raid Team

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
35/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
36/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Nicolas Cavigliasso

Nicolas Cavigliasso
37/50

Photo by: A.S.O.

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Toby Price

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Toby Price
38/50

Photo by: KTM Images

#34 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Mario Patrao

#34 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Mario Patrao
39/50

Photo by: KTM Images

#8 Yamaha Official Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#8 Yamaha Official Rally Team: Franco Caimi
40/50

Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing

#371 Yamaha: Camelia Liparoti, Rosa Romero

#371 Yamaha: Camelia Liparoti, Rosa Romero
41/50

Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing

#308 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Cyril Despres, Jean-Paul Cottret

#308 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Cyril Despres, Jean-Paul Cottret
42/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#502 Team Kamaz Master: Ayrat Mardeev, Akhmet Galiautdinov, Dmitry Svistunov

#502 Team Kamaz Master: Ayrat Mardeev, Akhmet Galiautdinov, Dmitry Svistunov
43/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Toby Price

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Toby Price
44/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#306 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena

#306 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena
45/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#514 Team Kamaz Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ilnur Mustafin, Dmitrii Nikitin

#514 Team Kamaz Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ilnur Mustafin, Dmitrii Nikitin
46/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#11 Slovnaft Rally Team: Stefan Svitko

#11 Slovnaft Rally Team: Stefan Svitko
47/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#29 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#29 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
48/50

Photo by: Husqvarna

#304 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stephane Peterhansel, David Castera

#304 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stephane Peterhansel, David Castera
49/50

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

#358 Monster Energy Can-am: Gerard Farres Guell, Daniel Oliveras Carreras

#358 Monster Energy Can-am: Gerard Farres Guell, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
50/50

Photo by: South Racing

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Charles Bradley

