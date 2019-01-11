Top 50 awesome photos from the Dakar Rally so far
It's been another epic Dakar Rally already – and even with only a few stages in the book, we've got some epic photos of the motorbikes, cars, buggies, quads and trucks racing through the amazing scenery in Peru. Check out our favourites...
#14 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Sam Sunderland
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Photo by: Flavien Duhamel - Red Bull Content Pool
#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz after the crash
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 X-Raid Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Tom Colsoul
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Matthias Walkner
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#502 Team Kamaz Master: Ayrat Mardeev, Akhmet Galiautdinov, Dmitry Svistunov
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#17 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Laia Sanz
Photo by: KTM Images
#6 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Photo by: Husqvarna
#304 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stephane Peterhansel, David Castera
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#307 X-Raid Team: Nani Roma, Alex Haro Bravo
Photo by: Florent Gooden - DPPI
#358 Monster Energy Can-am: Gerard Farres Guell, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
Photo by: South Racing
#507 Tatra: Ales Loprais
Photo by: Charly López
#14 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Sam Sunderland
Photo by: KTM Images
#29 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Photo by: Husqvarna
#504 Big Shock Racing: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, Lukas Kalanka
Photo by: Big Shock Racing
#518 Team Kamaz Master: Andrey Karginov, Igor Leonov, Andrey Mokeev
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#306 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Matthias Walkner
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#363 MD Rallye Sport: Rémy Vauthier, Pascal Larroque
Photo by: Fotop
#302 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dirk von Zitzewitz
Photo by: Toyota Racing
#7 HERO Motorsports Team Rally: Oriol Mena
Photo by: Hero MotoSports Team Rally
#309 Toyota Gazoo Racing SA: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Xavier Panseri
Photo by: Toyota Racing
#308 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Cyril Despres, Jean-Paul Cottret
Photo by: X-Raid Team
#47 Monster Energy Honda Team Honda: Kevin Benavides
Photo by: Monster Energy Honda Team
#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Photo by: X-Raid Team
#18 Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team: Rodney Faggotter
Photo by: Yamaha Official Rally Team
#309 Toyota Gazoo Racing SA: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Xavier Panseri
Photo by: Toyota
#241 Ferioli Racing Team: Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli
Photo by: Duda Bairros
#335 SsangYong Tivoli DKR: Óscar Fuertes, Diego Vallejo
Photo by: SsangYong
#10 Monster Energy Honda Team Honda: José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Photo by: Honda Racing
#335 SsangYong Tivoli DKR: Óscar Fuertes, Diego Vallejo
Photo by: SsangYong
#10 Monster Energy Honda Team Honda: José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Photo by: Honda Racing
#29 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Photo by: Husqvarna
#314 X-Raid Team Mini: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk
Photo by: X-Raid Team
#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Nicolas Cavigliasso
Photo by: A.S.O.
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Toby Price
Photo by: KTM Images
#34 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Mario Patrao
Photo by: KTM Images
#8 Yamaha Official Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing
#371 Yamaha: Camelia Liparoti, Rosa Romero
Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing
#308 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Cyril Despres, Jean-Paul Cottret
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#502 Team Kamaz Master: Ayrat Mardeev, Akhmet Galiautdinov, Dmitry Svistunov
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM: Toby Price
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#306 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#514 Team Kamaz Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ilnur Mustafin, Dmitrii Nikitin
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#11 Slovnaft Rally Team: Stefan Svitko
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#29 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Photo by: Husqvarna
#304 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stephane Peterhansel, David Castera
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
#358 Monster Energy Can-am: Gerard Farres Guell, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
Photo by: South Racing
