Days of Thunder 2 moving forward with Tom Cruise set to return for sequel film

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the long-awaited sequel to 1990's 'Days of Thunder' is moving forward, with Paramount in talks with Jonathan Levine in to direct and star Tom Cruise set to return. He portrayed young gun NASCAR driver Cole Trickle in the original film. It's unclear what direction they plan to go with the sequel, but Will Staples is writing the script.

Wednesday's report indicates that Cruise will co-produce the sequel alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film and recently served as producer for the critically acclaimed 'F1' movie, starring Brad Pitt.

The tentative plan is for filming to begin in early 2027.

Days of Thunder filming Photo by: ISC Archives - Getty Images for NASCAR

Discussions around a sequel to the original film, which remains popular within the modern NASCAR world, really heated up following the success of 'F1', which made over $600 million at the box office.

Joseph Kosinski, who directed the hit 'F1' film, even pitched a potential crossover between the world of Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt's character) and Cole Tricke during a 2025 interview with GQ.

Earlier this year before his tragic passing in May, NASCAR legend Kyle Busch was among those who spoke with a film writer as they worked on an outline for the new film. Busch's nickname 'Rowdy' was a callback to Michael Rooker's character from the original film. The writer spoke to various people within the industry, and also visited race shops.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is among those excited for the sequel, believing it will do a lot for the sport as a serious, grounded drama, in contrast to the 2006 comedy, 'Talladega Nights', which some drivers have criticized as making a mockery of NASCAR.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who is long-time friends with Cruise, has talked directly with him about his desire to resurrect 'Days of Thunder' for a modern sequel, similar to 'Top Gun: Maverick', which was released 36 years after the original in 2022.

NASCAR was deeply involved with production of the first film, even allowing two movie cars equipped with cameras to race behind the field for the start of the 1990 Daytona 500. Real-life NASCAR drivers Bobby Hamilton and Tommy Ellis piloted the vehicles.