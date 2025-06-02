Brad Pitt thinks it’s harder to be an F1 driver than a movie star: "They get so much s**t" 

Brad Pitt has experienced the perils of fame, but he thinks the criticism hurled at Formula 1 drivers is even more intense. The A-lister said there were certain similarities between movie stars and race car drivers, despite being markedly different professions.

“There’s an isolation,” he told GQ. “Even a loneliness when you don’t feel like things are clicking. They usually lead to something greater and you can find purpose in it. But there is a definite isolation and it’s not necessarily a negative, it’s an endeavor and a constant discussion with you and yourself of maintaining this thing.”

Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem film a scene for the F1 movie Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

He continued, “And, yes, I think we’ve got it bad. But those guys are so scrutinized and that sport is so revered and there are so many of us that think we could do it, too, just because we drive a car fast down the freeway or something. They get so much s**t. It is shocking to me. They’ve got to have thicker skin than even us.”

Pitt certainly isn’t wrong. No driver is immune from intense scrutiny and criticism, and it extends well beyond on-track performance and strategy calls made by the team. Lando Norris’ mental toughness has been called into question, Max Verstappen’s attitude and radio outbursts have been a topic of debate, Lance Stroll’s position on a team owned by his father has long been mocked by viewers, and Lewis Hamilton has been criticized for everything from his fashion choices to political activism.

Trailers for the upcoming ‘F1’ film, which stars Pitt as the washed-up former driver Sonny Hayes, feature multiple lines addressing the intense pressure placed on these athletes. Javier Bardem, who plays the owner of the fictional APXGP team, describes Pitt’s character as a “guy who lives in a van” and a “gambling junkie.”

Elsewhere, Kerry Condon’s character tells Sonny Hayes that people aren’t calling him a “has-been,” rather “they’re saying you’re a never-was.” The intensity mirrors the real-life experience for many drivers, who are expected to make cameos in the film.

While it remains to be seen how heavily they will be showcased in the final cut, director Joseph Kosinski previously told Motorsport.com that the entire grid was “incredibly gracious.” He went on, “They’re all very handsome, charming…and they’re friendly guys. You can see how they all got to where they are. When you say you're making a movie, there's going to be some reticence, but when [the drivers] saw how determined we were to make it authentic and represent their sport in the absolute best way we could, they embraced us.”