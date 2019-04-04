Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Cross-Country Rally / Stage report

Merzouga Rally: Hinojo inflicts first defeat on Al-Attiyah

shares
comments
Merzouga Rally: Hinojo inflicts first defeat on Al-Attiyah
By:
20m ago

For the first time in Morocco’s Merzouga Rally, Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah did not win a stage and Spaniards Jose Antonio Hinojo and Javier Blanco prevailed on stage four.

The penultimate stage of the event was the second part of the Marathon (without mechanical assistance) and marked in the program as the ‘principal stage’ of the edition – full of dunes and complicated navigation.

The 205.27km from ‘the bivouac in the middle of nowhere’ to Erfoud were a torment for some, but the leaders maintained their positions.

In SxS, Al-Attiyah and Matthieu Baumel lost for the first time a stage in this rally, after having taken it “calmly”, as they eyed the finish line tomorrow. The victory went to Hinojo/Blanco, who beat Al-Attiyah by 5m59s, with third placed Juan Miguel Medero and Diego Ortega another 12m31s in arrears.

Dani Sola saw his hopes of a podium finish thwarted by broken suspension. He tried to fix it overnight, but was forced to abandon 10km into Thursday’s stage.

Al-Atityah’s overall lead is 1h17m29s over Conrad Rautenbach, and 1h52m25s to Medero in third.

In bikes, the South African Ross Branch surprised everyone with a 3m57s victory over leader Adrien van Beveren and 4m33s over the Italian Maurizio Gerini. Van Beveren still leads overall by almost 23 minutes.

The last stage of the 10th edition of the Merzouga will consist of a mass start, the so-called Grand Prix of the Dunes. The last 48km between the dunes of the Erg Chebbi will not allow anyone to relax.

Next article
Merzouga Rally: Van Beveren extends lead as Metge blows engine

Previous article

Merzouga Rally: Van Beveren extends lead as Metge blows engine
Load comments

About this article

Series Cross-Country Rally
Author Sergio Lillo
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Exclusive: Plans for new Racing Point factory revealed
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Exclusive: Plans for new Racing Point factory revealed

7h ago
McLaren not expecting regular Red Bull battles Article
Formula 1

McLaren not expecting regular Red Bull battles

Was Leclerc's Bahrain reaction a 2019 title 'campaign speech'? Article
Formula 1

Was Leclerc's Bahrain reaction a 2019 title 'campaign speech'?

Latest videos
Merzouga Rally: Stage 3 Highlights 05:33
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Stage 3 Highlights

9h ago
Merzouga Rally: Stage 2 Highlights 05:27
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Stage 2 Highlights

Apr 3, 2019

News in depth
Merzouga Rally: Hinojo inflicts first defeat on Al-Attiyah
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Hinojo inflicts first defeat on Al-Attiyah

Merzouga Rally: Van Beveren extends lead as Metge blows engine
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Van Beveren extends lead as Metge blows engine

Merzouga Rally: Van Beveren, Al-Attiyah win opening stage
Cross-Country Rally

Merzouga Rally: Van Beveren, Al-Attiyah win opening stage

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.