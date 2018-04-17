Global
Cross-Country Rally Merzouga Rally Stage report

Merzouga Rally: Benavides wins stage two, Barreda leads

Merzouga Rally: Benavides wins stage two, Barreda leads
#7 Husquarna: Pablo Quintanilla
#16 KTM: Laia Sanz
#153 Yamaha: Diego Ortega Gil
By: Sergio Lillo, Journalist
17/04/2018 03:52

Honda’s Kevin Benavides won the second stage of the Merzouga Rally, just as he did in the Prologue on Sunday.

The Argentine took advantage today of the lines of four riders who started in front to attack and put 2m16s over Pablo Quintanilla, the two-time FIM World Cross Country champion, and 3m41s to Toby Price of KTM.

“I'm happy to get Honda's third victory here, I got a fair bit of fuel at the end and I had to slow down a bit to achieve the finish line, but I'm looking forward to the Marathon stage,” said Benavides.

Franco Caimi (Yamaha) was 7m42s slower than his compatriot Benavides, after encountering some setup problems, and Nacho Cornejo was the second best Honda, at 8m10s, rounding out the top five ahead of his teammates Joan Barreda and Ricky Brabec.

Barreda – who dominated Monday’s opening stage – still leads overall, 3m36s ahead of Benavides, with 4m53s on Quintanilla. Caimi is 8m11s behind, with Toby Price 9m28s down.

In the quad class, Axiel Dutrie won the stage by 9m58s over Jeremy Forestier and 13m24s over Antoine Vitse in a French 1-2-3.

Dutrie leads the overall with 1h35m58s against Diego Ortega Gil, and 1h36m35s over Vitse.

About this article
Series Cross-Country Rally
Event Merzouga Rally
Drivers Joan Barreda , Kevin Benavides
Article type Stage report
