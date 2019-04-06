Sign in
Cross-Country Rally / Merzouga Rally / Stage report

Merzouga Rally: Al-Attiyah and van Beveren complete victories

Nasser Al-Attiyah and Adrien van Beveren confirmed their overall victories in SxS and bikes respectively on the Merzouga Rally in Morocco.

The final stage featured the traditional mass departure in the Moroccan dunes, before a 48.30km competitive test to end the five-day event.

Al-Attiyah and van Beveren showed their dominance of the event by each winning the last stage in their respective classes.

Al-Attiyah said: “We've really enjoyed ourselves all week, and that has been clearly seen in this final stage. It's been a wonderful experience. It's one of the races I've most enjoyed in my career.

“Apart from the competition and the pleasure of driving in the dunes in a Side-by-Side, I really appreciate the good atmosphere and the feeling of sharing with other competitors. That's what rally-raid is all about.”

For his part, Van Beveren also enjoyed a week in which he had the entire Yamaha team behind him.

"It feels really good to win,” he said. “I have had some good performances in rallies in recent years but I haven't seen the fruits at the finish line. I am really happy for the whole team, my family and the many people who follow me.

“It's been a great rally, with ideal conditions and a particularly tough roadbook. The complexity of each stage means you have to be really focused and never drop your guard. I have rarely made so much progress in such a short time.”

Conrad Rautenbach and Jose Antonio Hinojo completed the podium for SxS, and Ross Branch and Oriol Mena for bikes.

About this article

Series Cross-Country Rally
Event Merzouga Rally
Author Sergio Lillo
