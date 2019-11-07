Alonso “has pace to find” in Saudi Arabian desert rally

This is Alonso’s first event since a troubled outing in the recent Morocco Rally left him with a "bittersweet" feeling – which included a heavy crash into a ditch. Alonso ended the first stage in fourth place, 7m43s off leader Yasir Bin Seaidan’s Mini.

“It was a trouble-free stage for us,” said Alonso. “We didn’t have any issues this time, we completed the 210km. We still have some pace to find but we really wanted one day with no issues after Morocco and South Africa.

“We did that today, in nice terrain, nice views out there. Hopefully tomorrow we will increase the pace a little bit.”