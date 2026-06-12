WEC News
What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver
Porsche Motorsport boss reaffirms program stability amid corporate realignment
Why GT3 may need a ‘rethink’ in line with WEC’s 2030 Hypercar refresh
GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?
Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash
Every circuit to have hosted a WEC round since 2012
Tech analysis: Inside Ferrari's updated 499P for the 2027 WEC season
Ferrari and Peugeot begin work on updated hypercars for 2027 WEC
WEC replaces Middle East rounds with new races in Barcelona and Monza
The latest on Ford and McLaren’s hypercar developments
Nick Yelloly explains “bittersweet” Acura IMSA exit and why Ford was “the way to go”
Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch
How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed
WEC Brazil: BMW pips Ferrari to second Hypercar win of 2026
Lando Norris gives McLaren MCL-HY public debut at Goodwood
WEC Brazil: Will Stevens leads front-row lockout for Cadillac, Toyota struggles
FIA recognises companies through global road safety programme during the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo
Road to Victory: Inside the fight to win at the highest level of endurance racing
Prodrive admits prototype return “very appealing now” amid WEC hypercar boom
Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026
New breed of race-first GT3 cars “the right way to do it”, says Ben Keating
Filipe Albuquerque doesn’t see Acura’s exit as “downfall” for IMSA’s GTP class
How Ford will fast-track hypercar development with ex-Acura signing
How a gulf nation is working on nurturing homegrown talent
Why Le Mans wasn't a manufactured illusion
Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica
Jack Doohan no longer cares what other people think after F1 hardship
You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica
Peugeot to upgrade 9X8 Hypercar for 2027 WEC
Porsche says 2030 WEC Hypercar rules mark “significant step” but no decision on comeback
Why a classic Le Mans 24 Hours should have delivered more
Aston Martin evaluating first major upgrade for Valkyrie hypercar
Why Le Mans DNF was a “dagger in the heart” of Bourdais
2026 Le Mans 24h analysis: The fastest car didn't win
How the stars of IMSA fared at the 24 Hours of Le Mans
#12 Cadillac admits Le Mans win was unlikely but rues costly FCY
How Toyota pulled off its most significant Le Mans victory
The technical scare the #7 Toyota survived to win Le Mans 24 Hours again
BMW drivers admit “painful” 2026 Le Mans defeat “hurts”: “We were close”
How the #8 Toyota lost the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours
Ferrari says Hypercar field was “unbalanced” from Day 1 at Le Mans
Le Mans 24h: Toyota beats BMW, Cadillac for first win in four years
Le Mans race-ending Cadillac failure is a “dagger in the heart” – Sebastien Bourdais
Le Mans 24h, H18: BMW in lead as Porsche crash triggers safety car
Le Mans 24h, H16: #12 Cadillac out front as Toyota and BMW battle over second
Le Mans 24h, H8: Safety car blows race wide open
Le Mans 24h, H4: Toyota extends advantage over BMW in the evening
LIVE: Le Mans 24 Hours commentary and updates
Le Mans 24h, H1: Toyota takes lead from 15th on the grid
Jack Doohan on his first Le Mans, driving LMP2 cars, and life away from F1
The 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
How Romain Dumas is walking in the footsteps of other Le Mans legends
2026 Le Mans 24 Hours - Full schedule and session timings
The car that gave Renault the Le Mans 24 Hours victory it so craved
Why does Michelin’s new Le Mans slick tyre have a tread pattern?
Le Mans 24 long-run analysis: Where the hypercars stand before the race
Peugeot supports 2030 Hypercar rules direction but is not committing at this stage
Le Mans polesetter Dries Vanthoor on record-breaking lap, penalty drama, and BMW’s odds for victory
IMSA stars complete Ford's 2027 WEC Hypercar line-up