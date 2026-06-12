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WEC News

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What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Porsche Motorsport boss reaffirms program stability amid corporate realignment

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Porsche Motorsport boss reaffirms program stability amid corporate realignment

Why GT3 may need a ‘rethink’ in line with WEC’s 2030 Hypercar refresh

WEC
WEC WEC
Why GT3 may need a ‘rethink’ in line with WEC’s 2030 Hypercar refresh

GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

WEC
WEC WEC
GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash

Formula E
FE Formula E
Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash

Every circuit to have hosted a WEC round since 2012

WEC
WEC WEC
Every circuit to have hosted a WEC round since 2012

Tech analysis: Inside Ferrari's updated 499P for the 2027 WEC season

WEC
WEC WEC
Tech analysis: Inside Ferrari's updated 499P for the 2027 WEC season

Ferrari and Peugeot begin work on updated hypercars for 2027 WEC

WEC
WEC WEC
Ferrari and Peugeot begin work on updated hypercars for 2027 WEC

WEC replaces Middle East rounds with new races in Barcelona and Monza

WEC
WEC WEC
WEC replaces Middle East rounds with new races in Barcelona and Monza

The latest on Ford and McLaren’s hypercar developments

WEC
WEC WEC
The latest on Ford and McLaren’s hypercar developments

Nick Yelloly explains “bittersweet” Acura IMSA exit and why Ford was “the way to go”

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Nick Yelloly explains “bittersweet” Acura IMSA exit and why Ford was “the way to go”

Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

WEC
Interlagos
Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

WEC
Interlagos
How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

WEC Brazil: BMW pips Ferrari to second Hypercar win of 2026

WEC
WEC WEC
Interlagos
WEC Brazil: BMW pips Ferrari to second Hypercar win of 2026

Lando Norris gives McLaren MCL-HY public debut at Goodwood

Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed
Lando Norris gives McLaren MCL-HY public debut at Goodwood

WEC Brazil: Will Stevens leads front-row lockout for Cadillac, Toyota struggles

WEC
WEC WEC
Interlagos
WEC Brazil: Will Stevens leads front-row lockout for Cadillac, Toyota struggles

FIA recognises companies through global road safety programme during the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

General
Misc General
FIA recognises companies through global road safety programme during the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

Road to Victory: Inside the fight to win at the highest level of endurance racing

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Road to Victory: Inside the fight to win at the highest level of endurance racing

Prodrive admits prototype return “very appealing now” amid WEC hypercar boom

WEC
WEC WEC
Interlagos
Prodrive admits prototype return “very appealing now” amid WEC hypercar boom

Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

General
Misc General
Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

New breed of race-first GT3 cars “the right way to do it”, says Ben Keating

GT
GT GT
New breed of race-first GT3 cars “the right way to do it”, says Ben Keating

Filipe Albuquerque doesn’t see Acura’s exit as “downfall” for IMSA’s GTP class

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
Filipe Albuquerque doesn’t see Acura’s exit as “downfall” for IMSA’s GTP class

How Ford will fast-track hypercar development with ex-Acura signing

WEC
WEC WEC
How Ford will fast-track hypercar development with ex-Acura signing

How a gulf nation is working on nurturing homegrown talent

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
How a gulf nation is working on nurturing homegrown talent

Why Le Mans wasn't a manufactured illusion

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why Le Mans wasn't a manufactured illusion

Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Jack Doohan no longer cares what other people think after F1 hardship

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jack Doohan no longer cares what other people think after F1 hardship

You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

Formula 1
You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

Peugeot to upgrade 9X8 Hypercar for 2027 WEC

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Peugeot to upgrade 9X8 Hypercar for 2027 WEC

Porsche says 2030 WEC Hypercar rules mark “significant step” but no decision on comeback

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Porsche says 2030 WEC Hypercar rules mark “significant step” but no decision on comeback

Why a classic Le Mans 24 Hours should have delivered more

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why a classic Le Mans 24 Hours should have delivered more

Aston Martin evaluating first major upgrade for Valkyrie hypercar

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Aston Martin evaluating first major upgrade for Valkyrie hypercar

Why Le Mans DNF was a “dagger in the heart” of Bourdais

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why Le Mans DNF was a “dagger in the heart” of Bourdais

2026 Le Mans 24h analysis: The fastest car didn't win

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
2026 Le Mans 24h analysis: The fastest car didn't win

How the stars of IMSA fared at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
How the stars of IMSA fared at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

#12 Cadillac admits Le Mans win was unlikely but rues costly FCY

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
#12 Cadillac admits Le Mans win was unlikely but rues costly FCY

How Toyota pulled off its most significant Le Mans victory

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Toyota pulled off its most significant Le Mans victory

The technical scare the #7 Toyota survived to win Le Mans 24 Hours again

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
The technical scare the #7 Toyota survived to win Le Mans 24 Hours again

BMW drivers admit “painful” 2026 Le Mans defeat “hurts”: “We were close”

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
BMW drivers admit “painful” 2026 Le Mans defeat “hurts”: “We were close”

How the #8 Toyota lost the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
How the #8 Toyota lost the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours

Ferrari says Hypercar field was “unbalanced” from Day 1 at Le Mans

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Ferrari says Hypercar field was “unbalanced” from Day 1 at Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota beats BMW, Cadillac for first win in four years

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h: Toyota beats BMW, Cadillac for first win in four years

Le Mans race-ending Cadillac failure is a “dagger in the heart” – Sebastien Bourdais

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans race-ending Cadillac failure is a “dagger in the heart” – Sebastien Bourdais

Le Mans 24h, H18: BMW in lead as Porsche crash triggers safety car

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H18: BMW in lead as Porsche crash triggers safety car

Le Mans 24h, H16: #12 Cadillac out front as Toyota and BMW battle over second

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H16: #12 Cadillac out front as Toyota and BMW battle over second

Le Mans 24h, H8: Safety car blows race wide open

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H8: Safety car blows race wide open

Le Mans 24h, H4: Toyota extends advantage over BMW in the evening

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H4: Toyota extends advantage over BMW in the evening

LIVE: Le Mans 24 Hours commentary and updates

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
LIVE: Le Mans 24 Hours commentary and updates

Le Mans 24h, H1: Toyota takes lead from 15th on the grid

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H1: Toyota takes lead from 15th on the grid

Jack Doohan on his first Le Mans, driving LMP2 cars, and life away from F1

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jack Doohan on his first Le Mans, driving LMP2 cars, and life away from F1

The 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

WEC
WEC WEC
Spa
The 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

How Romain Dumas is walking in the footsteps of other Le Mans legends

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Romain Dumas is walking in the footsteps of other Le Mans legends

2026 Le Mans 24 Hours - Full schedule and session timings

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
2026 Le Mans 24 Hours - Full schedule and session timings

The car that gave Renault the Le Mans 24 Hours victory it so craved

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
The car that gave Renault the Le Mans 24 Hours victory it so craved

Why does Michelin’s new Le Mans slick tyre have a tread pattern?

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why does Michelin’s new Le Mans slick tyre have a tread pattern?

Le Mans 24 long-run analysis: Where the hypercars stand before the race

Le Mans
LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 long-run analysis: Where the hypercars stand before the race

Peugeot supports 2030 Hypercar rules direction but is not committing at this stage

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Peugeot supports 2030 Hypercar rules direction but is not committing at this stage

Le Mans polesetter Dries Vanthoor on record-breaking lap, penalty drama, and BMW’s odds for victory

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans polesetter Dries Vanthoor on record-breaking lap, penalty drama, and BMW’s odds for victory

IMSA stars complete Ford's 2027 WEC Hypercar line-up

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
IMSA stars complete Ford's 2027 WEC Hypercar line-up
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