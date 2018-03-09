sportscar 2018 championship races

|Date
|Series
|Event (click to go to event page)
|2018-03-09 to 03-11
|PWC
|St. Pete
|2018-03-09 to 03-11
|Endurance
|12 Hours of Silverstone
|2018-03-09 to 03-11
|Endurance
|24 Hours of Silverstone
|2018-03-14 to 03-17
|IMSA
|Sebring
|March
|2018-03-23 to 03-25
|PWC
|Circuit of the Americas
|2018-03-30 to 04-01
|Endurance
|Bathurst 6 Hour
|April
|2018-04-06 to 04-08
|Blancpain Sprint
|Zolder
|2018-04-07 to 04-08
|Super GT
|Okayama
|2018-04-12 to 04-14
|IMSA
|Long Beach
|2018-04-13 to 04-15
|PWC
|Long Beach
|2018-04-13 to 04-15
|European Le Mans
|Paul Ricard
|2018-04-20 to 04-22
|Endurance
|12 Hours of Navarra
|2018-04-21 to 04-22
|Endurance
|LMP3 Cup: Donington
|2018-04-21 to 04-22
|Blancpain Endurance
|Monza
|2018-04-27 to 04-29
|PWC
|VIR
|May
|2018-05-03 to 05-04
|Super GT
|Fuji
|2018-05-04 to 05-06
|IMSA
|Mid-Ohio
|2018-05-05 to 05-06
|Blancpain Sprint
|Brands Hatch
|2018-05-10 to 05-13
|Endurance
|24 Hours of Nürburgring
|2018-05-11 to 05-13
|European Le Mans
|Monza
|2018-05-18 to 05-20
|PWC
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|2018-05-19 to 05-20
|Blancpain Endurance
|Silverstone
|2018-05-19 to 05-20
|Super GT
|Suzuka
|2018-05-24 to 05-26
|Endurance
|12 Hours of Imola
|2018-05-25 to 05-28
|PWC
|Lime Rock
|June
|2018-06-01 to 06-02
|IMSA
|Detroit
|2018-06-01 to 06-02
|Blancpain Endurance
|Paul Ricard
|2018-06-09 to 06-17
|Le Mans
|24 Hours of Le Mans
|2018-06-15 to 06-16
|Endurance
|Road to Le Mans
|2018-06-22 to 06-24
|PWC
|Road America
|2018-06-22 to 06-24
|Blancpain Sprint
|Misano
|2018-06-28 to 07-01
|IMSA
|Watkins Glen
|2018-06-30 to 07-01
|Super GT
|Buriram
|July
|2018-07-06 to 07-08
|IMSA
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|2018-07-06 to 07-08
|Endurance
|24 Hours of Portimao
|2018-07-13 to 07-15
|PWC
|Portland
|2018-07-20 to 07-21
|IMSA
|Lime Rock
|2018-07-20 to 07-22
|European Le Mans
|Spielberg
|2018-07-26 to 07-29
|Blancpain Endurance
|24 Hours of Spa
|August
|2018-08-03 to 08-05
|IMSA
|Road America
|2018-08-04 to 08-05
|Super GT
|Fuji II
|2018-08-10 to 08-12
|PWC
|Utah
|2018-08-16 to 08-18
|European Le Mans
|Silverstone
|2018-08-17 to 08-19
|IMSA
|VIR
|2018-08-31 to 09-02
|PWC
|Watkins Glen
|2018-08-31 to 09-02
|Blancpain Sprint
|Hungaroring
|September
|2018-09-07 to 09-09
|IMSA
|Laguna Seca
|2018-09-07 to 09-09
|Endurance
|24 Hours of Barcelona
|2018-09-14 to 09-16
|Blancpain Sprint
|Nurburgring
|2018-09-15 to 09-16
|Super GT
|SUGO
|2018-09-21 to 09-23
|European Le Mans
|Spa-Francorchamps
|2018-09-29 to 09-30
|Blancpain Endurance
|Barcelona
|October
|2018-10-10 to 10-13
|IMSA
|Road Atlanta
|2018-10-12 to 10-14
|Endurance
|12 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps
|2018-10-20 to 10-21
|Super GT
|Autopolis
|2018-10-26 to 10-28
|European Le Mans
|Portimao
|November
|2018-11-10 to 11-11
|Super GT
|Motegi
|2018-11-15 to 11-18
|Endurance
|24 Hours of Cota USA
|January
|2018-01-11 to 01-13
|Asian Le Mans
|Buriram
|2018-01-11 to 01-13
|Endurance
|24 Hours of Dubai
|2018-01-25 to 01-28
|IMSA
|Daytona 24
|February
|2018-02-02 to 02-04
|Asian Le Mans
|Sepang
|2018-02-02 to 02-04
|Endurance
|Bathurst 12 Hour