Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

openwheel 2018 championship races

0 shares

This week's schedule

Date Series Event (click to go to event page)
2018-03-09 to 03-11 IndyCar United States St. Pete
2018-03-09 to 03-11 Indy Lights United States St. Pete

Upcoming events

Date Series Event (click to go to event page)
April
2018-04-05 to 04-07 IndyCar United States Phoenix
2018-04-06 to 04-08 FIA F2 Bahrain Bahrain
2018-04-13 to 04-15 IndyCar United States Long Beach
2018-04-20 to 04-22 IndyCar United States Birmingham
2018-04-20 to 04-22 Indy Lights United States Birmingham
2018-04-20 to 04-22 Super Formula Japan Suzuka
2018-04-27 to 04-29 FIA F2 Azerbaijan Baku
May
2018-05-10 to 05-12 IndyCar United States Grand Prix of Indianapolis
2018-05-10 to 05-12 Indy Lights United States Grand Prix of Indianapolis
2018-05-11 to 05-13 FIA F2 Spain Barcelona
2018-05-11 to 05-13 GP3 Spain Barcelona
2018-05-11 to 05-13 F3 Europe France Pau
2018-05-11 to 05-13 Super Formula Japan Autopolis
2018-05-23 to 05-25 Indy Lights United States Indianapolis
2018-05-24 to 05-26 FIA F2 Monaco Monaco
2018-05-25 to 05-27 IndyCar United States Indy 500
2018-05-25 to 05-27 Super Formula Japan Sugo
2018-05-31 to 06-03 IndyCar United States Detroit
June
2018-06-01 to 06-03 F3 Europe Hungary Hungaroring
2018-06-07 to 06-09 IndyCar United States Texas
2018-06-22 to 06-24 IndyCar United States Road America
2018-06-22 to 06-24 Indy Lights United States Road America
2018-06-22 to 06-24 FIA F2 France Paul Ricard
2018-06-22 to 06-24 GP3 France Paul Ricard
2018-06-22 to 06-24 F3 Europe Germany Norisring
2018-06-29 to 07-01 FIA F2 Austria Spielberg
2018-06-29 to 07-01 GP3 Austria Spielberg
July
2018-07-06 to 07-08 IndyCar United States Iowa
2018-07-06 to 07-08 Indy Lights United States Iowa
2018-07-06 to 07-08 FIA F2 United Kingdom Silverstone
2018-07-06 to 07-08 GP3 United Kingdom Silverstone
2018-07-06 to 07-08 Super Formula Japan Fuji
2018-07-13 to 07-15 IndyCar Canada Toronto
2018-07-13 to 07-15 Indy Lights Canada Toronto
2018-07-13 to 07-15 F3 Europe Netherlands Zandvoort
2018-07-26 to 07-28 F3 Europe Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
2018-07-27 to 07-29 IndyCar United States Mid-Ohio
2018-07-27 to 07-29 Indy Lights United States Mid-Ohio
2018-07-27 to 07-29 FIA F2 Hungary Hungaroring
2018-07-27 to 07-29 GP3 Hungary Hungaroring
August
2018-08-17 to 08-19 IndyCar United States Pocono
2018-08-17 to 08-19 F3 Europe United Kingdom Silverstone
2018-08-17 to 08-19 Super Formula Japan Twin Ring Motegi
2018-08-23 to 08-25 IndyCar United States Gateway
2018-08-23 to 08-25 Indy Lights United States Gateway
2018-08-24 to 08-26 FIA F2 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
2018-08-24 to 08-26 GP3 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
2018-08-24 to 08-26 F3 Europe Italy Misano
2018-08-31 to 09-02 IndyCar United States Portland
2018-08-31 to 09-02 Indy Lights United States Portland
2018-08-31 to 09-02 FIA F2 Italy Monza
2018-08-31 to 09-02 GP3 Italy Monza
September
2018-09-07 to 09-09 F3 Europe Germany Nurburgring
2018-09-07 to 09-09 Super Formula Japan Okayama
2018-09-14 to 09-16 IndyCar United States Sonoma
2018-09-21 to 09-23 F3 Europe Austria Spielberg
2018-09-28 to 09-30 FIA F2 Russia Sochi
2018-09-28 to 09-30 GP3 Russia Sochi
October
2018-10-12 to 10-14 F3 Europe Germany Hockenheim
2018-10-26 to 10-28 Super Formula Japan Suzuka II
November
2018-11-23 to 11-25 FIA F2 United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi
2018-11-23 to 11-25 GP3 United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi

Past events

Date Series Event (click to go to event page)
January
2018-01-10 to 01-14 Other open wheel New Zealand TRS: Ruapuna
2018-01-18 to 01-21 Other open wheel New Zealand TRS: Teretonga
2018-01-19 to 01-20 Formula 4 United Arab Emirates F4 UAE: Yas Marina
2018-01-25 to 01-28 Other open wheel New Zealand TRS: Hampton Downs
2018-01-26 to 01-27 Formula 4 United Arab Emirates F4 UAE: Dubai
February
2018-02-01 to 02-04 Other open wheel New Zealand TRS: Taupo
2018-02-02 to 02-03 Formula 4 United Arab Emirates F4 UAE: Yas Marina II
2018-02-08 to 02-11 Other open wheel New Zealand TRS: Manfeild
2018-02-23 to 02-24 Formula 4 United Arab Emirates F4 UAE: Yas Marina III
March
2018-03-02 to 03-03 Formula 4 United Arab Emirates F4 UAE: Duabi II