openwheel 2018 championship races

|Date
|Series
|Event (click to go to event page)
|2018-03-09 to 03-11
|IndyCar
|St. Pete
|2018-03-09 to 03-11
|Indy Lights
|St. Pete
|April
|2018-04-05 to 04-07
|IndyCar
|Phoenix
|2018-04-06 to 04-08
|FIA F2
|Bahrain
|2018-04-13 to 04-15
|IndyCar
|Long Beach
|2018-04-20 to 04-22
|IndyCar
|Birmingham
|2018-04-20 to 04-22
|Indy Lights
|Birmingham
|2018-04-20 to 04-22
|Super Formula
|Suzuka
|2018-04-27 to 04-29
|FIA F2
|Baku
|May
|2018-05-10 to 05-12
|IndyCar
|Grand Prix of Indianapolis
|2018-05-10 to 05-12
|Indy Lights
|Grand Prix of Indianapolis
|2018-05-11 to 05-13
|FIA F2
|Barcelona
|2018-05-11 to 05-13
|GP3
|Barcelona
|2018-05-11 to 05-13
|F3 Europe
|Pau
|2018-05-11 to 05-13
|Super Formula
|Autopolis
|2018-05-23 to 05-25
|Indy Lights
|Indianapolis
|2018-05-24 to 05-26
|FIA F2
|Monaco
|2018-05-25 to 05-27
|IndyCar
|Indy 500
|2018-05-25 to 05-27
|Super Formula
|Sugo
|2018-05-31 to 06-03
|IndyCar
|Detroit
|June
|2018-06-01 to 06-03
|F3 Europe
|Hungaroring
|2018-06-07 to 06-09
|IndyCar
|Texas
|2018-06-22 to 06-24
|IndyCar
|Road America
|2018-06-22 to 06-24
|Indy Lights
|Road America
|2018-06-22 to 06-24
|FIA F2
|Paul Ricard
|2018-06-22 to 06-24
|GP3
|Paul Ricard
|2018-06-22 to 06-24
|F3 Europe
|Norisring
|2018-06-29 to 07-01
|FIA F2
|Spielberg
|2018-06-29 to 07-01
|GP3
|Spielberg
|July
|2018-07-06 to 07-08
|IndyCar
|Iowa
|2018-07-06 to 07-08
|Indy Lights
|Iowa
|2018-07-06 to 07-08
|FIA F2
|Silverstone
|2018-07-06 to 07-08
|GP3
|Silverstone
|2018-07-06 to 07-08
|Super Formula
|Fuji
|2018-07-13 to 07-15
|IndyCar
|Toronto
|2018-07-13 to 07-15
|Indy Lights
|Toronto
|2018-07-13 to 07-15
|F3 Europe
|Zandvoort
|2018-07-26 to 07-28
|F3 Europe
|Spa-Francorchamps
|2018-07-27 to 07-29
|IndyCar
|Mid-Ohio
|2018-07-27 to 07-29
|Indy Lights
|Mid-Ohio
|2018-07-27 to 07-29
|FIA F2
|Hungaroring
|2018-07-27 to 07-29
|GP3
|Hungaroring
|August
|2018-08-17 to 08-19
|IndyCar
|Pocono
|2018-08-17 to 08-19
|F3 Europe
|Silverstone
|2018-08-17 to 08-19
|Super Formula
|Twin Ring Motegi
|2018-08-23 to 08-25
|IndyCar
|Gateway
|2018-08-23 to 08-25
|Indy Lights
|Gateway
|2018-08-24 to 08-26
|FIA F2
|Spa-Francorchamps
|2018-08-24 to 08-26
|GP3
|Spa-Francorchamps
|2018-08-24 to 08-26
|F3 Europe
|Misano
|2018-08-31 to 09-02
|IndyCar
|Portland
|2018-08-31 to 09-02
|Indy Lights
|Portland
|2018-08-31 to 09-02
|FIA F2
|Monza
|2018-08-31 to 09-02
|GP3
|Monza
|September
|2018-09-07 to 09-09
|F3 Europe
|Nurburgring
|2018-09-07 to 09-09
|Super Formula
|Okayama
|2018-09-14 to 09-16
|IndyCar
|Sonoma
|2018-09-21 to 09-23
|F3 Europe
|Spielberg
|2018-09-28 to 09-30
|FIA F2
|Sochi
|2018-09-28 to 09-30
|GP3
|Sochi
|October
|2018-10-12 to 10-14
|F3 Europe
|Hockenheim
|2018-10-26 to 10-28
|Super Formula
|Suzuka II
|November
|2018-11-23 to 11-25
|FIA F2
|Abu Dhabi
|2018-11-23 to 11-25
|GP3
|Abu Dhabi
|January
|2018-01-10 to 01-14
|Other open wheel
|TRS: Ruapuna
|2018-01-18 to 01-21
|Other open wheel
|TRS: Teretonga
|2018-01-19 to 01-20
|Formula 4
|F4 UAE: Yas Marina
|2018-01-25 to 01-28
|Other open wheel
|TRS: Hampton Downs
|2018-01-26 to 01-27
|Formula 4
|F4 UAE: Dubai
|February
|2018-02-01 to 02-04
|Other open wheel
|TRS: Taupo
|2018-02-02 to 02-03
|Formula 4
|F4 UAE: Yas Marina II
|2018-02-08 to 02-11
|Other open wheel
|TRS: Manfeild
|2018-02-23 to 02-24
|Formula 4
|F4 UAE: Yas Marina III
|March
|2018-03-02 to 03-03
|Formula 4
|F4 UAE: Duabi II