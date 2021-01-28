Filters:
Dovizioso "ready" if Honda needs Marquez replacement
Andrea Dovizioso’s manager Simone Battistella says his rider is “ready” should Honda call him up to stand in for the still-recovering Marc Marquez during the 2021 MotoGP season.
Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's Petronas move
Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo says he “would never have imagined” Valentino Rossi moving to the satellite Petronas SRT Yamaha squad in 2021.
Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic
Jonathan Rea wants the World Superbike Championship to introduce a dropped scores system as a temporary measure to cover off the risk of riders missing races due to contracting coronavirus.
LCR commits to MotoGP for five more years
The satellite LCR squad has announced it will remain in MotoGP through to 2026 having signed a new deal with Dorna Sports and the International Race Teams Association.
Suzuki approach for Rossi via Facebook led to Brivio joining
Ex-Suzuki team manager Davide Brivio has revealed the Japanese marque reached out to him through Facebook to enquire if Valentino Rossi would be interested in joining for its MotoGP comeback.
Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”
MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini remains in a “fragile” condition as he battles COVID-19 in hospital in Italy, but doctors says his recent progress has offered a “more optimistic” prognosis.
Camier: Racing had "lost meaning" after recurring injuries
World Superbike veteran-turned team manager Leon Camier has admitted that he lost the motivation to continue racing at the top level after a series of injuries in the last three years.
MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race
The 2021 MotoGP season will begin with back-to-back races in Qatar followed by the Portuguese Grand Prix in April as part of COVID-19-enforced changes to the calendar.
KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider
KTM has revealed its first pictures of double MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira as part of its factory team line-up for 2021 alongside Brad Binder.
Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues
Gresini MotoGP boss Fausto Gresini remains in intensive care with COVID-19 as his condition remains "serious" due to his lungs being "hit hard" by the virus.
Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez
Marc Marquez’s crew chief Santi Hernandez says Stefan Bradl “would make much more sense” to stand-in for the injured six-time MotoGP world champion again in 2021 than Andrea Dovizioso.
Ducati extends MotoGP deal until 2026
Ducati will remain in MotoGP until at least 2026 after signing a new agreement with organisers Dorna Sports.
Trending
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats
Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...
Espargaro “super nervous” ahead of first Honda MotoGP test
Pol Espargaro reckons he’ll be “super nervous” ahead of his first test on the Honda MotoGP bike as it’s a moment he has always “been trying to imagine”.
Podcast: How will Suzuki move on from Brivio's exit?
Alpine confirmed on Sunday ex-Suzuki MotoGP boss Davide Brivio’s appointment to its Formula 1 team as racing director.
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back
The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced
Camier named Honda World Superbike team manager
Veteran World Superbike rider Leon Camier has been announced as Honda’s new team manager ahead of the first pre-season test of the 2021 season at Jerez.
Rainey: Schwantz doesn’t get enough credit for ’93 title
Three-time 500cc world champion Wayne Rainey doesn’t believe his arch rival Kevin Schwantz gets enough credit for his “tremendous” 1993 title win for Suzuki.
Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief
Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea should be ranked as "one of the five best riders in the world", including MotoGP riders, believes his Kawasaki crew chief Pere Riba.
Extra days added to Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP has confirmed two extra days of testing and a shakedown have been added to the schedule in Qatar in March following the cancellation of the Sepang test in Malaysia.
Suzuki "will be more united than ever" after Brivio exit
Suzuki MotoGP project leader Shinichi Sahara says the marque will be "more united than ever" in the wake of team manager Davide Brivio's shock exit.
MotoGP teams to discuss new date for Qatar Grand Prix
MotoGP teams will meet online with Dorna Sports and the FIM on Thursday to discuss the possibility of moving the date of the 2021 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix.
Rins thought Brivio Suzuki exit was a joke
MotoGP race winner Alex Rins admits he initially thought team boss Davide Brivio’s exit from Suzuki “was a joke” when the Italian told him of his decision.
MotoGP cancels Sepang pre-season test due to COVID-19
MotoGP’s opening pre-season test of 2021 due to take place in Malaysia next month has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio
The Suzuki MotoGP squad will not sign anyone to the role of team manager to replace Formula 1-bound Davide Brivio in 2021, Motorsport.com understands.
Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle
MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini’s medical condition remains serious as he continues to battle COVID-19 but he is now conscious and stable in hospital.
“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
Andrea Dovizioso has laid the blame for his exit from the factory Ducati MotoGP team after eight years on a fractured relationship with its general manager Gigi Dall’Igna.
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within
With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.
Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory
The return of Fernando Alonso to the renamed Alpine team is a sure sign of the team's ambition. But its latest appointment from MotoGP could be an even bigger coup as it seeks to end a barren run stretching back to Alonso's 2006 world title
Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit
Suzuki MotoGP project leader Shinichi Sahara says Davide Brivio's decision to leave his role as team manager for a switch to Formula 1 with Alpine "was shocking" to him.
Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch
Suzuki’s MotoGP squad has confirmed the departure of team boss Davide Brivio, ahead of his imminent switch to the Alpine Formula 1 team.
Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP
Brad Binder's debut MotoGP season featured extreme highs and a few rookie errors. The South African gives no excuses for his errors, but it is precisely this trait that explains why KTM believes he is the right man to lead its post-Pol Espargaro era.
Gresini serious but stable after COVID diagnosis
MotoGP team owner Fausto Gresini’s condition remains serious but stable after he was hospitalised in late December following a positive COVID-19 test.
Gresini in medically-induced coma, but condition "improving"
MotoGP team owner Fausto Gresini has shown signs of ‘slight improvement’ having been placed into a medically-induced coma due to COVID-19.
Tech 3 MotoGP boss angered by 2021 Dovizioso rumours
Tech 3 MotoGP team boss Herve Poncharal admits he got “a little bit angry” when rumours of Andrea Dovizioso replacing Iker Lecuona for 2021 emerged during the 2020 season.
Zarco: Rookie Martin "has talent to adapt well" to MotoGP
Johann Zarco says his future Pramac Ducati MotoGP teammate Jorge Martin “will have the talent to really adapt” to the premier class when he steps up in 2021.
MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
Gresini team boss Fausto Gresini has been hospitalised with COVID-19 in Italy having fallen ill shortly before Christmas.
MotoGP working on plans to run Sepang test in February
MotoGP is working with the Malaysian government to allow the paddock to go to the first pre-season test in the country in February.
LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez says his switch to the LCR Honda squad for the 2021 MotoGP season won't be like "starting from zero" as he already knows the team well.
Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021
Yamaha is confident in the reliability of its engines for the 2021 MotoGP season, having been hampered early in 2020 by technical issues.
Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did
Double MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci admits he is "happy" Ducati "fired me" when it did, as it allowed him to secure top ride with KTM at Tech3 for 2021.
The Top 10 MotoGP riders of 2020
This year's MotoGP season was stuffed full of huge drama and unpredictable moments against the worrying backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. But at the front of the grid, the cream still rose to the top. Here's a run through of this season's top performers
Yamaha: Rossi will remain important for 2021 development
Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis says Valentino Rossi will be a “very important part” in the development of the marque's 2021 MotoGP bike despite his switch to the satellite Petronas team.
Morbidelli felt he was Yamaha's ‘lowest-rated’ rider
Franco Morbidelli says he “can’t hide” the fact Yamaha’s decision to give him the older-spec MotoGP bike at the start of 2020 made him feel the weakest of its riders.
Zarco forced to "make up for lost time" in 2020 MotoGP season
Incoming Pramac Ducati MotoGP rider Johann Zarco says he was forced to "make up for lost time" in 2020, which he links to his "inconsistent" campaign with Esponsorama Racing.
MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show
Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo was a finalist on Spain's version of the celebrity talent show the Masked Singer.
How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider
It has been quite an 18 months for Johann Zarco. From facing a potential MotoGP exile after splitting with KTM, the double Moto2 champion has shown his mettle to secure a prized spot in the Ducati fold, putting even greater prospects in reach…
Quartararo: Riders need confidence in Yamaha to fix MotoGP bike
Fabio Quartararo says Yamaha's riders need to stay confident that the marque can cure the problems which plagued its 2020 MotoGP campaign and cost it a chance at the world title.
Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision
Suzuki team boss Davide Brivio says a decision on the Japanese manufacturer having a satellite MotoGP team for 2022 will have to be taken by April.
Ex-MotoGP rider Rabat completes WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
Departing MotoGP rider Tito Rabat has signed a one-year deal with Barni Ducati to switch to the World Superbike Championship in 2021.
Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider
Yamaha MotoGP boss Lin Jarvis says he still thinks Jorge Lorenzo "would have been an excellent test rider" for Yamaha had his programme not been scuppered by COVID-19.
Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson
Pedercini Racing intends to field two Kawasakis in next year's World Superbike Championship, and has signed Loris Cresson as its first rider.
Suzuki: Double headers suited our rivals more
Suzuki team boss Davide Brivio says the double-header races at one venue suited its MotoGP rivals more during the 2020 season.
MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
Tito Rabat is poised to switch to the World Superbike Championship with the Barni Ducati team in 2021 after being left without a seat in MotoGP.
Crutchlow: MotoGP will “keep seeing surprise winners” in '21
Cal Crutchlow believes MotoGP will “keep seeing these surprise winners” next season even if it is run under normal circumstances with a full calendar.
Espargaro "not scared" of Honda MotoGP discovery
Pol Espargaro says his move to Honda in MotoGP in 2021 is about “discovering” what he can achieve as an athlete and sees it as an “adventure”.
How MotoGP's wildest season unearthed a new superstar
Perhaps fittingly amid this most unpredictable of years, the 2020 MotoGP season was a rollercoaster ride from one weekend to the next as the absence of Marc Marquez opened the door for a new champion to follow in his ultra-consistent mould
Barcelona circuit reshapes Turn 10 for 2021
Formula 1 and MotoGP venue Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will reinstate a modified layout of the old Turn 10 following safety improvements made in conjunction with the FIA and FIM.
Mir "didn’t need" Marquez’s validation of MotoGP title win
MotoGP world champion Joan Mir says he "didn't need" Marc Marquez to validate his 2020 title win despite people still questioning the legitimacy of the Suzuki rider's victory.
KTM retains Pedrosa as MotoGP test rider for 2021
KTM has announced it has re-signed Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio as its official MotoGP test riders for the 2021 season.