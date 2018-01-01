Global
Edition: Global
Edición: Latinoamérica
Версия: Россия
Édition: France
Edição: Brasil
Edition: USA
En
Es
Edition: India
Edition: Australia
Edizione: Italia
Edition: Canada
النسخة: الشرق الأوسط
版本: 中文
Ausgabe: Deutschland
Edition: Switzerland
De
Fr
It
Editie: Nederlands
Edición: España
Edition: 日本
EDİSYON: Türkİye
Версія: Україна
Kiadás: Magyarország
Edisi: Indonesia
MOTOGP
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Motorsport Jobs
User content
User photos
Upload photo
Community
More
Please note that our
Privacy Policy
has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated
Privacy Policy
.
Accept
Join PRIME
Sign in
Register
Sign in
Facebook Connect
Edition: Global
Select language
About us
Motorsport Network
Motorspotr.com TV
Motor1.com
Autoclassics.com
Motorstore.com
Motorstore.com
Motorsport.com
About us
Team
Press
Advertise
Join
Legal
Terms of Use
Membership agreement
Copyright
Privacy policy
Cookie policy
Prime - Terms of service
Contact
Newsletter
Feedback
Apps
More
New
All
Me
All Series
All Series
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Formula 1
Formula 1
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Formula E
Formula E
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
WEC
WEC
News
Photos
Videos
Sсhedule
Results
Standings
Drivers
Teams
Motorsport TV
Le Mans
MOTOGP
MotoGP
World Superbike
Moto2
Moto3
Open wheel
IndyCar
Indy Lights
FIA F2
GP3
Formula V8 3.5
F3 Europe
Super Formula
Other open wheel
Formula 4
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR XFINITY
NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Canada
NASCAR Euro
NASCAR Mexico
Sportscar
IMSA
European Le Mans
Asian Le Mans
PWC
Blancpain Endurance
Blancpain Sprint
Super GT
Endurance
Touring
WTCR
TCR
DTM
Supercars
BTCC
Ferrari
Rally
WRC
World Rallycross
Global Rallycross
Dakar
More
NHRA
Automotive
Vintage
Formula Drift
Kart
List of all series
More
Filters
Sort by:
Most recent
Most viewed
Most shared
Biggest trend
News:
Headlines only
Posted in:
Past 24 hours
Past week
Past month
Year
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Article types:
Breaking news
Preview
Qualifying report
Race report
Press conference
Stage report
Leg report
Testing report
Interview
Commentary
Obituary
Rumor
Blog
Special feature
Analysis
Practice report
Motorsport.com news
Results
Press release
Top List
Reactions
Portrait
Statistics
Chronic
Nostalgia
News
Livefeed
Clear all filters
Apply filters
List
Grid
Most recent motogp news articles:
Wed
14
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
KTM "needs" Tech 3 tie-up to move up MotoGP grid
Share on Facebook
Share
0
Share on Twitter
Tweet
0
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Tue
13
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Espargaro prefers consistency to “dream” Aprilia podium
Share on Facebook
Share
54
Share on Twitter
Tweet
2
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Special feature
Motorsport.com predicts the 2018 MotoGP season
Share on Facebook
Share
44
Share on Twitter
Tweet
5
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Mon
12
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Pramac unveils livery for 2018 MotoGP season
Share on Facebook
Share
105
Share on Twitter
Tweet
5
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
KTM launches 2018 MotoGP bike
Share on Facebook
Share
489
Share on Twitter
Tweet
12
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Mir: 2019 MotoGP move more important than Moto2 title
Share on Facebook
Share
55
Share on Twitter
Tweet
4
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Sun
11
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Obituary
Grand Prix motorcycling star Ralf Waldmann dies
Share on Facebook
Share
686
Share on Twitter
Tweet
5
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Dovizioso "glad" to be considered Qatar favourite
Share on Facebook
Share
105
Share on Twitter
Tweet
4
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Sat
10
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Morbidelli: Marquez has taught us "crashing is the way"
Share on Facebook
Share
351
Share on Twitter
Tweet
5
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Fri
09
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Poncharal: Zarco staying at Tech 3 "not impossible"
Share on Facebook
Share
54
Share on Twitter
Tweet
5
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Aprilia "overestimated itself" when it signed Lowes
Share on Facebook
Share
264
Share on Twitter
Tweet
7
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Thu
08
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Aprilia reveals its 2018 MotoGP livery
Share on Facebook
Share
141
Share on Twitter
Tweet
2
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Wed
07
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Espargaro: It was a "miracle" I could ride in Qatar
Share on Facebook
Share
26
Share on Twitter
Tweet
3
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Vinales feels he wasted a day and a half of Qatar test
Share on Facebook
Share
65
Share on Twitter
Tweet
4
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Tue
06
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Iannone: Suzuki "can't hide" race pace deficit
Share on Facebook
Share
88
Share on Twitter
Tweet
5
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Analysis
What we learned from the final MotoGP winter test
Share on Facebook
Share
115
Share on Twitter
Tweet
8
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Mon
05
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Tech 3 to partner KTM after Yamaha split
Share on Facebook
Share
282
Share on Twitter
Tweet
6
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Ducati GP18 still "doesn't feel natural" to Lorenzo
Share on Facebook
Share
278
Share on Twitter
Tweet
9
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Sun
04
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Rossi: Dejected Vinales should lower his expectations
Share on Facebook
Share
164
Share on Twitter
Tweet
12
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Tech 3 wanted more Yamaha support for Zarco
Share on Facebook
Share
123
Share on Twitter
Tweet
6
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Sat
03
Mar
2018
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
MotoGP riders say wet Qatar race would be feasible
Share on Facebook
Share
61
Share on Twitter
Tweet
5
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Testing report
Zarco leads Rossi as Qatar testing concludes
Share on Facebook
Share
245
Share on Twitter
Tweet
7
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Marquez says he's "six or seven tenths" slower than Dovizioso
Share on Facebook
Share
154
Share on Twitter
Tweet
5
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
Headline
MotoGP
Breaking news
Rossi: Yamaha "more or less the same" as late 2017
Share on Facebook
Share
792
Share on Twitter
Tweet
4
Share on Linkedin
Share
0
Pin It
Pin it
0
Share on Google+
Share
0
More news
Red zone: what's trending now
News
Analysis: What was behind the smoking Ferraris in Barcelona
News
Lowe explains "limitations" with 2018 Williams F1 car
News
FIA warns teams over blown wing engine modes
News
Todt baffled by F1 driver halo criticisms
News
FIA dismisses "carnage" fears over standing restarts
News
Vettel hints Ferrari rivals' long-run pace deceptive
All
: latest videos
MotoGP
Marquez and Pedrosa in Qatar for 2018 MotoGP season opener
MotoGP
Live: 2018 PramacRacing MotoGP presentation
MotoGP
Re-Live: 2018 Aprilia Racing Team presentation0
MotoGP
Qatar MotoGP test 2018
MotoGP
The Repsol Honda team 2018 season launch video – The making of!
Moto2
A lap of Valencia with Joan Mir
World Superbike
KRT 2018 - The journey
MotoGP
Team Honda 114 Motorsports
View more
All
videos
All
: latest exclusive videos
IndyCar
St.Pete - Review
IndyCar
St.Pete - Crashes, Collisions, and Spins
Formula 1
Motorsport Stories: Formula 1 seasons that started early
NASCAR
Weekend wrap: IndyCar, NASCAR & WRC
WRC
Rally Mexico: Day 3 Highlights
IndyCar
St. Pete: Sunday race highlights
WRC
Rally Mexico Day 2 Highlights
IndyCar
St.Pete Saturday Qualifying Highlights
View more videos
Back to top
© 2018
Motorsport Network.
All rights reserved.