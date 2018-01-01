Global
Tue 13 Mar 2018
Tue 13 Mar 2018
F3 Breaking news Volkswagen to cease F3 engine supply after 2018
F3 Breaking news

Volkswagen to cease F3 engine supply after 2018

Fri 09 Mar 2018
Fri 09 Mar 2018
F3 Breaking news Formula 1 to promote new F3 series in 2019
F3 Breaking news

Formula 1 to promote new F3 series in 2019

Trans-Am Breaking news Paul Tracy to race again in one-off Trans Am event
Trans-Am Breaking news

Paul Tracy to race again in one-off Trans Am event

Wed 28 Feb 2018
Wed 28 Feb 2018
Stock Car Brasil Breaking news Frijns joins Piquet for Interlagos two-driver Stock Car opener
Stock Car Brasil Breaking news

Frijns joins Piquet for Interlagos two-driver Stock Car opener

Mon 26 Feb 2018
Mon 26 Feb 2018
Porsche Breaking news Leanne Tander to make one-off Porsche start
Porsche Breaking news

Leanne Tander to make one-off Porsche start

Mon 19 Feb 2018
Mon 19 Feb 2018
Stock Car Brasil Breaking news Supercars star to make Brazilian Stock Car return
Stock Car Brasil Breaking news

Supercars star to make Brazilian Stock Car return

Fri 16 Feb 2018
Fri 16 Feb 2018
NASCAR Breaking news NASCAR honors champions of diversity during ceremony
NASCAR Breaking news

NASCAR honors champions of diversity during ceremony

NASCAR Analysis Can the Mercedes of NASCAR be stopped? Prime
NASCAR Analysis

Can the Mercedes of NASCAR be stopped?

BF3 Breaking news Monger
BF3 Breaking news

Monger "not too far away" from British F3 deal

Tue 13 Feb 2018
Tue 13 Feb 2018
Other truck Breaking news Five SuperUtes models hit the track
Other truck Breaking news

Five SuperUtes models hit the track

Mon 12 Feb 2018
Mon 12 Feb 2018
NASCAR Breaking news Todd Gilliland takes K&N East opener in wild duel with Harrison Burton K&N East: New Smyrna
NASCAR Breaking news

Todd Gilliland takes K&N East opener in wild duel with Harrison Burton

Sun 11 Feb 2018
Sun 11 Feb 2018
ARCA Race report Michael Self escapes carnage, wins ARCA season-opener at Daytona
ARCA Race report

Michael Self escapes carnage, wins ARCA season-opener at Daytona

Sat 10 Feb 2018
Sat 10 Feb 2018
ARCA Interview Success is the best revenge for Natalie Decker
ARCA Interview

Success is the best revenge for Natalie Decker

NASCAR Breaking news NASCAR K&N Pro Series East prepares to take green flag on 2018 season
NASCAR Breaking news

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East prepares to take green flag on 2018 season

Fri 09 Feb 2018
Fri 09 Feb 2018
ARCA Qualifying report Natalie Decker takes pole for ARCA season-opener at Daytona
ARCA Qualifying report

Natalie Decker takes pole for ARCA season-opener at Daytona

Thu 08 Feb 2018
Thu 08 Feb 2018
Porsche Breaking news Porsche expands junior support in Australia
Porsche Breaking news

Porsche expands junior support in Australia

Tue 06 Feb 2018
Tue 06 Feb 2018
BF3 Breaking news Monger completes first single-seater test since accident
BF3 Breaking news

Monger completes first single-seater test since accident

Mon 05 Feb 2018
Mon 05 Feb 2018
NASCAR Breaking news Kyle Busch wins Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway
NASCAR Breaking news

Kyle Busch wins Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway

Fri 02 Feb 2018
Fri 02 Feb 2018
ARCA Breaking news JGR hires veteran crew chief Bootie Barker to oversee ARCA program
ARCA Breaking news

JGR hires veteran crew chief Bootie Barker to oversee ARCA program

Thu 01 Feb 2018
Thu 01 Feb 2018
EGT Breaking news New Tesla-based series gets FIA approval
EGT Breaking news

New Tesla-based series gets FIA approval

Wed 31 Jan 2018
Wed 31 Jan 2018
Hillclimb Breaking news Dumas chosen for Volkswagen's electric Pikes Peak project
Hillclimb Breaking news

Dumas chosen for Volkswagen's electric Pikes Peak project

Tue 30 Jan 2018
Tue 30 Jan 2018
Porsche Breaking news Moffat makes Carrera Cup return
Porsche Breaking news

Moffat makes Carrera Cup return

Thu 25 Jan 2018
Thu 25 Jan 2018
Porsche Breaking news Porsche announces new young-driver funding initiative in Brazil
Porsche Breaking news

Porsche announces new young-driver funding initiative in Brazil

Sun 21 Jan 2018
Sun 21 Jan 2018
WTCC Breaking news Honda would have quit WTCC if TC1 rules stayed
WTCC Breaking news

Honda would have quit WTCC if TC1 rules stayed