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Formula E News

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What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Theo Pourchaire to make full-time return to single-seater racing

Formula E
FE Formula E
Theo Pourchaire to make full-time return to single-seater racing

Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash

Formula E
FE Formula E
Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash

Five quick takeaways from Hungarian GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Five quick takeaways from Hungarian GP

Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Nyck De Vries wins chaotic race as Jake Dennis takes championship lead

Formula E
FE Formula E
Tokyo ePrix II
Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Nyck De Vries wins chaotic race as Jake Dennis takes championship lead

Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Dan Ticktum pulls off last-lap overtake on Jake Dennis for victory

Formula E
FE Formula E
Tokyo ePrix I
Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Dan Ticktum pulls off last-lap overtake on Jake Dennis for victory

Citroen Formula E team boss dies aged 43

Formula E
FE Formula E
Tokyo ePrix II
Citroen Formula E team boss dies aged 43

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Lucas Di Grassi grabs Lola’s first win, Pascal Wehrlein takes championship lead

Formula E
FE Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Lucas Di Grassi grabs Lola’s first win, Pascal Wehrlein takes championship lead

Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Pascal Wehrlein dominates in both dry and wet conditions for victory

Formula E
FE Formula E
Shanghai ePrix I
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Pascal Wehrlein dominates in both dry and wet conditions for victory

F1-like calendar, F1-like performance? How Formula E is "growing up" in its big brother's orbit

Formula E
FE Formula E
F1-like calendar, F1-like performance? How Formula E is "growing up" in its big brother's orbit

COTA to make Formula E debut in record-breaking 2026-27 calendar

Formula E
FE Formula E
COTA to make Formula E debut in record-breaking 2026-27 calendar

Formula E Sanya: Jake Dennis wins red-flagged race as title leader Mitch Evans retires

Formula E
FE Formula E
Sanya ePrix
Formula E Sanya: Jake Dennis wins red-flagged race as title leader Mitch Evans retires

Can Formula E's nearly man finally get his crown?

Formula E
Can Formula E's nearly man finally get his crown?

Citroen’s innovative idea to revamp Formula E’s divisive Pit Boost

Formula E
FE Formula E
Citroen’s innovative idea to revamp Formula E’s divisive Pit Boost

Christian Horner explains Monaco E-Prix visit after Red Bull F1 exit

Formula E
FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix II
Christian Horner explains Monaco E-Prix visit after Red Bull F1 exit

Formula E says its 'DNA hasn't changed' despite influx of permanent tracks

Formula E
FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix II
Formula E says its 'DNA hasn't changed' despite influx of permanent tracks

David Coulthard left "speechless" after testing Formula E Gen4 car

Formula E
FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix II
David Coulthard left "speechless" after testing Formula E Gen4 car

Formula E Monaco E-Prix: Oliver Rowland reignites title challenge with first win of season

Formula E
FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix II
Formula E Monaco E-Prix: Oliver Rowland reignites title challenge with first win of season

Formula E Monaco: Nyck de Vries storms to victory, Dan Ticktum loses podium due to penalty

Formula E
FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix I
Formula E Monaco: Nyck de Vries storms to victory, Dan Ticktum loses podium due to penalty

Formula E believes Gen4 car is resonating with traditional motorsport fans

Formula E
FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix I
Formula E believes Gen4 car is resonating with traditional motorsport fans

Flat-out and energy saving: How Formula E’s Gen4 race format is taking shape

Formula E
FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix I
Flat-out and energy saving: How Formula E’s Gen4 race format is taking shape

Why Gen4 feels like Lola’s true Formula E beginning

Formula E
FE Formula E
Why Gen4 feels like Lola’s true Formula E beginning

Felipe Drugovich re-ignites calls for slick tyres in Formula E

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Felipe Drugovich re-ignites calls for slick tyres in Formula E

“I wish people would get to know me first” - Dan Ticktum still without Gen4 Formula E seat

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
“I wish people would get to know me first” - Dan Ticktum still without Gen4 Formula E seat

What next for Lucas di Grassi after retiring as a professional driver?

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
What next for Lucas di Grassi after retiring as a professional driver?

How Penske could stay in Formula E after DS’ exit

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
How Penske could stay in Formula E after DS’ exit

Sebastien Buemi criticises Berlin Formula E “convoy” racing as “too much”

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Sebastien Buemi criticises Berlin Formula E “convoy” racing as “too much”

Nyck de Vries defends himself after latest Formula E clash in Berlin

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Nyck de Vries defends himself after latest Formula E clash in Berlin

Formula E Berlin E-Prix: Mitch Evans scores remarkable Race 2 win from 17th

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Formula E Berlin E-Prix: Mitch Evans scores remarkable Race 2 win from 17th

The unseen incident that wrecked Pascal Wehrlein’s Berlin Formula E race

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
The unseen incident that wrecked Pascal Wehrlein’s Berlin Formula E race

Formula E Berlin E-Prix: Nico Muller scores maiden win in Porsche’s home race

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
Formula E Berlin E-Prix: Nico Muller scores maiden win in Porsche’s home race

What brought an end to Mitch Evans’ 10-year relationship with Jaguar in Formula E?

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
What brought an end to Mitch Evans’ 10-year relationship with Jaguar in Formula E?

F1 star Max Verstappen gives early approval of Formula E’s Gen4 car

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
F1 star Max Verstappen gives early approval of Formula E’s Gen4 car

Lucas di Grassi to retire from professional racing

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
Lucas di Grassi to retire from professional racing

How Formula E will keep the 'biggest asset' of its races in Gen4

Formula E
FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
How Formula E will keep the 'biggest asset' of its races in Gen4

London at risk as Formula E faces calendar dilemma in Gen4 era

Formula E
FE Formula E
London ePrix I
London at risk as Formula E faces calendar dilemma in Gen4 era

Formula E launches innovative Gen4 car at Circuit Paul Ricard

Formula E
FE Formula E
Formula E launches innovative Gen4 car at Circuit Paul Ricard

Why Opel’s Formula E entry is not a DS rebrand

Formula E
FE Formula E
Why Opel’s Formula E entry is not a DS rebrand

Talks with DTM collapse: Did Formula E want to redesign the Norisring?

DTM
DTM DTM
Talks with DTM collapse: Did Formula E want to redesign the Norisring?

Formula E drivers counting on the impact of their letter to the FIA

Formula E
FE Formula E
Madrid ePrix
Formula E drivers counting on the impact of their letter to the FIA

Formula E Madrid E-Prix: Antonio Felix da Costa leads 1-2 for Jaguar

Formula E
FE Formula E
Madrid ePrix
Formula E Madrid E-Prix: Antonio Felix da Costa leads 1-2 for Jaguar

Opel enters Formula E for Gen4 era

Formula E
FE Formula E
Opel enters Formula E for Gen4 era

DS Automobiles to pull out of Formula E after 2025-26 season

Formula E
FE Formula E
Madrid ePrix
DS Automobiles to pull out of Formula E after 2025-26 season

Formula E: 'F1 is trying to be like us, and that's a mistake'

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Formula E: 'F1 is trying to be like us, and that's a mistake'

Mahindra is a Formula E frontrunner again, but will it end its five-year victory drought?

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Mahindra is a Formula E frontrunner again, but will it end its five-year victory drought?

Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options

How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Sponsored
Sponsored
How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Porsche won’t need extra budget to run second Formula E team

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Porsche won’t need extra budget to run second Formula E team

Formula E targeting up to 19 races, second US round, in first Gen4 season

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E targeting up to 19 races, second US round, in first Gen4 season

Mahindra to begin Gen4 testing in May after delayed board approval

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Mahindra to begin Gen4 testing in May after delayed board approval

Formula E to adopt WEC-style ‘joker’ upgrade system for Gen4

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E to adopt WEC-style ‘joker’ upgrade system for Gen4

Formula E working on a longer version of Jeddah F1 track for Gen4 era

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E working on a longer version of Jeddah F1 track for Gen4 era

Why Jaguar's Formula E resurgence ensures Porsche won't have it all its own way

Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Why Jaguar's Formula E resurgence ensures Porsche won't have it all its own way

Porsche’s Jeddah dip raises questions as Pascal Wehrlein insists ‘nothing changed’

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Porsche’s Jeddah dip raises questions as Pascal Wehrlein insists ‘nothing changed’

Formula E puts influencers on track for crash-heavy Evo Sessions at Jeddah

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E puts influencers on track for crash-heavy Evo Sessions at Jeddah

Dan Ticktum, Pepe Marti settle “over the line” clash; Marti apologises for radio slur

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Dan Ticktum, Pepe Marti settle “over the line” clash; Marti apologises for radio slur

Formula E Jeddah: Antonio Felix da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E Jeddah: Antonio Felix da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles

Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi slams “extremely badly designed” F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi slams “extremely badly designed” F1 2026 rules

Formula E Jeddah: Pascal Wehrlein scores commanding victory to take points lead

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
Formula E Jeddah: Pascal Wehrlein scores commanding victory to take points lead
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