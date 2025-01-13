Formula E News
What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver
Theo Pourchaire to make full-time return to single-seater racing
Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash
Five quick takeaways from Hungarian GP
Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Nyck De Vries wins chaotic race as Jake Dennis takes championship lead
Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Dan Ticktum pulls off last-lap overtake on Jake Dennis for victory
Citroen Formula E team boss dies aged 43
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Lucas Di Grassi grabs Lola’s first win, Pascal Wehrlein takes championship lead
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Pascal Wehrlein dominates in both dry and wet conditions for victory
F1-like calendar, F1-like performance? How Formula E is "growing up" in its big brother's orbit
COTA to make Formula E debut in record-breaking 2026-27 calendar
Formula E Sanya: Jake Dennis wins red-flagged race as title leader Mitch Evans retires
Can Formula E's nearly man finally get his crown?
Citroen’s innovative idea to revamp Formula E’s divisive Pit Boost
Christian Horner explains Monaco E-Prix visit after Red Bull F1 exit
Formula E says its 'DNA hasn't changed' despite influx of permanent tracks
David Coulthard left "speechless" after testing Formula E Gen4 car
Formula E Monaco E-Prix: Oliver Rowland reignites title challenge with first win of season
Formula E Monaco: Nyck de Vries storms to victory, Dan Ticktum loses podium due to penalty
Formula E believes Gen4 car is resonating with traditional motorsport fans
Flat-out and energy saving: How Formula E’s Gen4 race format is taking shape
Why Gen4 feels like Lola’s true Formula E beginning
Felipe Drugovich re-ignites calls for slick tyres in Formula E
“I wish people would get to know me first” - Dan Ticktum still without Gen4 Formula E seat
What next for Lucas di Grassi after retiring as a professional driver?
How Penske could stay in Formula E after DS’ exit
Sebastien Buemi criticises Berlin Formula E “convoy” racing as “too much”
Nyck de Vries defends himself after latest Formula E clash in Berlin
Formula E Berlin E-Prix: Mitch Evans scores remarkable Race 2 win from 17th
The unseen incident that wrecked Pascal Wehrlein’s Berlin Formula E race
Formula E Berlin E-Prix: Nico Muller scores maiden win in Porsche’s home race
What brought an end to Mitch Evans’ 10-year relationship with Jaguar in Formula E?
F1 star Max Verstappen gives early approval of Formula E’s Gen4 car
Lucas di Grassi to retire from professional racing
How Formula E will keep the 'biggest asset' of its races in Gen4
London at risk as Formula E faces calendar dilemma in Gen4 era
Formula E launches innovative Gen4 car at Circuit Paul Ricard
Why Opel’s Formula E entry is not a DS rebrand
Talks with DTM collapse: Did Formula E want to redesign the Norisring?
Formula E drivers counting on the impact of their letter to the FIA
Formula E Madrid E-Prix: Antonio Felix da Costa leads 1-2 for Jaguar
Opel enters Formula E for Gen4 era
DS Automobiles to pull out of Formula E after 2025-26 season
Formula E: 'F1 is trying to be like us, and that's a mistake'
Mahindra is a Formula E frontrunner again, but will it end its five-year victory drought?
Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options
How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub
Porsche won’t need extra budget to run second Formula E team
Formula E targeting up to 19 races, second US round, in first Gen4 season
Mahindra to begin Gen4 testing in May after delayed board approval
Formula E to adopt WEC-style ‘joker’ upgrade system for Gen4
Formula E working on a longer version of Jeddah F1 track for Gen4 era
Why Jaguar's Formula E resurgence ensures Porsche won't have it all its own way
Porsche’s Jeddah dip raises questions as Pascal Wehrlein insists ‘nothing changed’
Formula E puts influencers on track for crash-heavy Evo Sessions at Jeddah
Dan Ticktum, Pepe Marti settle “over the line” clash; Marti apologises for radio slur
Formula E Jeddah: Antonio Felix da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles
Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi slams “extremely badly designed” F1 2026 rules
Formula E Jeddah: Pascal Wehrlein scores commanding victory to take points lead