BTCC 2018 championship races

|Date
|Event
|Track
|Live text
|
2018-04-07 to 04-08
|Brands Hatch Indy
|Brands Hatch
|
2018-04-28 to 04-29
|Donington Park
|Donington Park
|
2018-05-19 to 05-20
|Thruxton
|Thruxton
|
2018-06-09 to 06-10
|Oulton Park
|Oulton Park Circuit
|
2018-06-23 to 06-24
|Croft
|Croft Circuit
|
2018-07-28 to 07-29
|Snetterton
|Snetterton
|
2018-08-11 to 08-12
|Rockingham
|Rockingham Motor Speedway
|
2018-08-25 to 08-26
|Knockhill
|Knockhill Racing Circuit
|
2018-09-15 to 09-16
|Silverstone
|Silverstone
|
2018-09-29 to 09-30
|Brands Hatch GP
|Brands Hatch