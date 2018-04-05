Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

BTCC Preview

Why this BMW driver will win the BTCC

0 shares
Why this BMW driver will win the BTCC
Get alerts
By: Matt James, Journalist
05/04/2018 09:44

After running Ash Sutton close for the 2017 BTCC title, Colin Turkington has been tipped by many as red hot favourite to clinch a third crown this season. But could he be beaten by another driver within the WSR BMW camp?

Neck on the block time: Andrew Jordan is going to win the British Touring Car Championship this season. Everything is right for him to mount a charge that will give him the ultimate prize at the end of the 30-race campaign, which kicks off at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The one-time champion, now a 19-time race winner in the BTCC, will return for his second season in the WSR BMW 125i M Sport. It is a machine he raced for the first time last year and he won only one less race than his championship-chasing teammate Colin Turkington.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series BTCC
Article type Preview
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Who will prevail in the battle of F1 reserve drivers? News Prime
FIA F2

Who will prevail in the battle of F1 reserve drivers?

Brawn's warning to himself on F1's new rules News Prime
Formula 1

Brawn's warning to himself on F1's new rules

Why Ricciardo’s F1 career hinges on 2018 News Prime
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo’s F1 career hinges on 2018

McLaren's podium quest needs divine intervention News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren's podium quest needs divine intervention

Why Mercedes and Ferrari are allies in F1's new war News Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes and Ferrari are allies in F1's new war

To the BTCC main page