Why this BMW driver will win the BTCC

After running Ash Sutton close for the 2017 BTCC title, Colin Turkington has been tipped by many as red hot favourite to clinch a third crown this season. But could he be beaten by another driver within the WSR BMW camp?

Neck on the block time: Andrew Jordan is going to win the British Touring Car Championship this season. Everything is right for him to mount a charge that will give him the ultimate prize at the end of the 30-race campaign, which kicks off at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The one-time champion, now a 19-time race winner in the BTCC, will return for his second season in the WSR BMW 125i M Sport. It is a machine he raced for the first time last year and he won only one less race than his championship-chasing teammate Colin Turkington.