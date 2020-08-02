Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
04 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Donington Park / Race report

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington takes dominant Race 2 win

shares
comments
Donington Park BTCC: Turkington takes dominant Race 2 win
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 1:35 PM

Reigning BTCC Colin Turkington was in a class of his own as he dominated the second race of the 2020 season opener at Donington Park.

Turkington launched his rear-wheel-drive BMW ahead of the Honda of first-race winner and pole-starter Dan Cammish into the first corner, and had built up a serene advantage of over three seconds by the ninth lap. 

At this point, Nicolas Hamilton dropped his tail-ending Volkswagen into the gravel at Coppice, and for the second time of the day caused a safety car. 

Over the remaining seven laps of green-flag running to the finish, Turkington extended his advantage again and the West Surrey Racing-run BMW finished 2.199s to the good. 

With his Team Dynamics-run Honda now laden with 60kg of success ballast following his opening-race victory, Cammish was really struggling in this race. 

On the fourth lap, Cammish ran a little wide at Coppice and was powerless to prevent Rory Butcher inserting his Motorbase Performance Ford into second place at the chicane. 

One lap further on, and Cammish was down to fifth, with Tom Ingram’s Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota and the second BMW of Tom Oliphant also passing him. 

Cammish appeared safe in fifth, with teammate Matt Neal shadowing him but appearing to happy to sit there, but the safety car hampered the Hondas and played into the hands of Ash Sutton, who had fought his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti through from 14th on the grid (following his first-race incident) to eighth by the time the race was neutralised.

Sutton, his Infiniti already with loose trim from battle scars earlier in the race, shouldered his way past Stephen Jelley’s Team Parker Racing BMW after the restart in a battle that also involved the BTC Racing Honda of Tom Chilton. 

He then hunted down the Hondas, passing Neal into the chicane with three laps remaining, then getting Cammish at Coppice on the following lap. 

Up ahead, Oliphant passed Ingram for third at Coppice on the penultimate lap, and Butcher was only just ahead of both of them. 

Sutton threw everything into catching the second-place battle and, while Butcher took his second podium of the day and Oliphant his first, Sutton almost drew abreast of Ingram as they crossed the line.

Behind Cammish and Neal, Adam Morgan was right with them by the end in the Ciceley Mercedes, while Jelley and Josh Cook (BTC Honda) completed the top 10. 

It was a bad race for the MB Motorsport Hondas. Jake Hill started from the pitlane following an engine change due to his first-race retirement, but he retired again, while teammate Sam Osborne had fallen by the wayside one lap earlier after running in the top 10 in the early stages.

Race results:

POS DRIVER TEAM CAR GAP
1 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 24m44.051s
2 Rory Butcher Motorbase Performance Ford 2.199s
3 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 2.610s
4 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 2.935s
5 Ash Sutton Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 3.046s
6 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 5.839s
7 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 6.271s
8 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 6.576s
9 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 7.949s
10 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda 8.320s
11 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 11.171s
12 Chris Smiley Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai 11.650s
13 Tom Chilton BTC Racing Honda 12.003s
14 Michael Crees BTC Racing Honda 14.610s
15 Carl Boardley Team Hard BMW 17.384s
16 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 18.538s
17 Bobby Thompson Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 19.000s
18 Andy Neate Motorbase Performance Ford 20.635s
19 Jack Butel Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 21.528s
20 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 26.555s
- Jake Hill AmD Tuning Honda Retirement
- Sam Osborne AmD Tuning Honda Retirement
- Nicolas Hamilton Team Hard Volkswagen Retirement
- Ollie Brown Team Hard Volkswagen Retirement
- Senna Proctor Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai Not started
- James Gornall Trade Price Cars Racing Audi Not started

 

Donington BTCC: Cammish wins first race of 2020

Previous article

Donington BTCC: Cammish wins first race of 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Donington Park
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Live: Follow the British GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow the British GP as it happens

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles
World Superbike World Superbike / Race report
1h

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

Todt: "Inappropriate" to force drivers into activism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Todt: "Inappropriate" to force drivers into activism

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"

Latest news

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington takes dominant Race 2 win
BTCC BTCC / Race report
37m

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington takes dominant Race 2 win

Donington BTCC: Cammish wins first race of 2020
BTCC BTCC / Race report
3h

Donington BTCC: Cammish wins first race of 2020

Donington BTCC: Turkington wins tight battle for pole
BTCC BTCC / Qualifying report

Donington BTCC: Turkington wins tight battle for pole

Fans barred from Donington opener after government ruling
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Fans barred from Donington opener after government ruling

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the British GP as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix

1h
3
Formula 1

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

4
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles

1h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

Latest news

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington takes dominant Race 2 win
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington takes dominant Race 2 win

Donington BTCC: Cammish wins first race of 2020
BTCC

Donington BTCC: Cammish wins first race of 2020

Donington BTCC: Turkington wins tight battle for pole
BTCC

Donington BTCC: Turkington wins tight battle for pole

Fans barred from Donington opener after government ruling
BTCC

Fans barred from Donington opener after government ruling

Motorsport Games to create new BTCC game and esports series
Esports

Motorsport Games to create new BTCC game and esports series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.