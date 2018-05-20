Thruxton BTCC: Morgan takes point lead with win

Adam Morgan took his second reversed-grid win of the year in the BTCC when he powered to victory at Thruxton from pole position in his Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes.

He propelled clear of fellow front-row starter Senna Proctor (Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall) away from the startline and was able to gradually pull away throughout.

While Morgan was untroubled, the attention behind focused on the progress of seventh-placed starter Jack Goff. After experiencing pace problems over the opening races, his Eurotech Honda was flying in the finale.

He jumped to sixth at the start and worked his way into the top three by lap eight. He tracked Proctor for six laps before making his move on the inside as the cars exited the chicane at the end of lap 14. That was enough for him to claim second place behind Morgan.

Morgan said: “My plan worked perfectly. When I got the start and reached the opening Complex in first place, I said to myself that I needed to get my head down and put in a series of qualifying laps, which I did.

“I could see Goff flying up through the order, so there was no way I could let up until the very last lap, when I knew I had it in the bag. The car was amazing.”

Morgan left the circuit at the top of the championship standings by one point from Josh Cook (Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall).

Behind Proctor in third place, Sam Tordoff (Motorbase Performance Ford Focus) took his third fourth placed finish of the weekend to round off a competitive weekend. He was followed by Colin Turkington (WSR BMW) and Cook.

The top 10 was rounded out by Tom Ingram (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota), Matt Neal (Team Dynamics Honda), Chris Smiley (BTC Norlin Racing Honda) and Rob Collard (WSR BMW).

WSR driver Andrew Jordan was forced to withdraw from the race. He should have started on row two but collapsed as he got out of the car after race two due to the virus he had been suffering all weekend. He was taken to the medical centre for treatment.

Jason Plato (Team BMR Subaru Levorg) was also forced to withdraw with ongoing engine issues with the rear-wheel-drive car.