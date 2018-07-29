Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
BTCC / Snetterton / Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton beats Cook to Race 2 win

shares
comments
Snetterton BTCC: Sutton beats Cook to Race 2 win
By: Matt James
Jul 29, 2018, 2:02 PM

Subaru racer Ash Sutton took his third win of the BTCC season at Snetterton as he fended off huge pressure over the closing stages of the second event of the weekend.

Polesitter Jack Goff (Eurotech Racing Honda) made a late call to swap to slick tyres in the drying but was too late out of the pitlane, meaning he was forced to start from the back of the grid

That left Sutton with a clear run to the opening corner and he capitalised, with Dan Cammish in his wheeltracks in the Team Dynamics Honda. Sutton was able to control the pace but his five-second lead was wiped out by a safety car on lap 10.

By that stage, Cammish had come under pressure from the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall of Josh Cook, which pounced when the race went green again with two racing laps remaining. Cook then set off after Sutton and put him under serious pressure over the opening two corners but failed to unseat the winner by 0.2s.

Reigning champion Sutton, who is now up to third in the points, was delighted: “The safety car certainly made life a lot harder for me. We are still lacking some performance in the car in the dry, and the circuit was getting better all the time in terms of grip.

“I knew that Josh was faster and he gave me a wake-up call. With another lap, I am not sure I could have held on to the win.”

Cook had taken second from Cammish just as the safety car was deployed but said he wasn’t sure if the move had been legal.

Cammish’s grip on third came under pressure from the flying Tom Ingram (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota) on the last lap. Ingram had started in 27th place after an alternator failure in race one, but ran 12th after a barnstorming opening lap.

He picked off his rivals until he arrived on Cammish’s bootlid, and then outdragged him on the run out of the final corner to the line by just 0.04s to score an unlikely podium.

Chris Smiley had climbed to third place initially in his BTC Norlin Honda but slipped back as the race progressed.

He held on to fifth behind Cammish by fending off a huge queue of cars, including Sam Tordoff (Motorbase Ford), Senna Proctor (Power Maxed Vauxhall) and Tom Oliphant (Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes).

The top 10 was completed by Andrew Jordan’s WSR BMW and series returnee Ant Whorton-Eales in the AmDTuning.com MG.

Goff could only recover to 17th, but he was ahead of Matt Neal’s Team Dynamics Honda, which had suffered early damage and a spin. He crossed the line in 21st position.

Title leader Colin Turkington, in his WSR BMW, started 15th but was tapped off the circuit at the opening corner and sustained severe suspension damage as he rejoined, which ruined his charge. His gap at the top of the table has now been slashed to four points from Ingram.

Next BTCC article
Snetterton BTCC: Neal scores 63rd win in Diamond Double race

Previous article

Snetterton BTCC: Neal scores 63rd win in Diamond Double race

Next article

Snetterton BTCC: Goff holds off Sutton to win wet Race 1

Snetterton BTCC: Goff holds off Sutton to win wet Race 1

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Snetterton
Location Snetterton
Drivers Ashley Sutton
Author Matt James
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Silverstone Classic Media Day - in car with Anthony Reid 02:16
BTCC

Silverstone Classic Media Day - in car with Anthony Reid

“When Alfa threatened to leave, I opened the paddock gates and said ‘good-bye’…” 01:23
BTCC

“When Alfa threatened to leave, I opened the paddock gates and said ‘good-bye’…”

News in depth
Snetterton BTCC: Neal scores 63rd win in Diamond Double race
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Neal scores 63rd win in Diamond Double race

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton beats Cook to Race 2 win
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton beats Cook to Race 2 win

Snetterton BTCC: Goff holds off Sutton to win wet Race 1
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Goff holds off Sutton to win wet Race 1

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.