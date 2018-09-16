Sign in
BTCC / Silverstone / Race report

Silverstone BTCC: Moffat ends weekend with first 2018 win

Silverstone BTCC: Moffat ends weekend with first 2018 win
By: Matt James
Sep 16, 2018, 5:32 PM

Laser Tools Racing Mercedes racer Aiden Moffat took his first BTCC win of the season in the final race of the Silverstone round on Sunday.

Moffat had been drawn on reversed grid pole for the finale and powered away to a win, although he was under extreme pressure throughout.

Jack Goff’s Eurotech Honda was running second before he was forced to take a drive-through penalty for an out of position start.

Ingram, in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota with the preferable medium tyres and 75kg, started seventh.  He quickly worked his way through the hard-tyred cars ahead and assumed second when Goff pulled in.

It took Turkington, who had started in eighth spot, longer to work his way to the front. He was in a big queue of car and had to battle his way ahead of Rob Austin’s HMS Racing Alfa Romeo to reach third spot.

He tracked Ingram and had a strong look on the last lap but was unable to make a pass stick.

Up ahead, Moffat went on to become the 16th different winner of the year.

“Taking your first win is special, but this is just as emotional because I had Ingram and Turkington all over me and I had to focus hard to keep the advantage," he said.

"It is a really great win, and it is a credit to all the work that the team has put in. I am delighted.”

Ingram said that he was being cautions, particularly with Turkington ready to pounce. The latter also said said he was wary of making a rash move, and wanted to protect his 34 points buffer at the head of the points.

Meanwhile, Jos Cook battled his way away ahead of Austin too for fourth. Behind Austin, Tom Chilton’s Motorbase Performance Ford Focus rounded out the top six.

