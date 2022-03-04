Tickets Subscribe
Turkington, Jelley stay with WSR BMW squad for 2022
BTCC News

Parfitt switches to Infiniti for 2022 BTCC

Two-time British GT champion Rick Parfitt Jr has switched to Team Hard for his second season in the British Touring Car Championship.

Parfitt switches to Infiniti for 2022 BTCC
Marcus Simmons
By:
Listen to this article

But in a change to the status quo for the Kent team, Parfitt will drive a rear-wheel-drive Infiniti Q50 rather than one of the squad’s Cupra Leons.

Parfitt has been linked for some time to a seat with the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti team, under whose banner Ash Sutton won the championship in 2020 and 2021.

Following LTR’s split with former title-winning Subaru team BMR Racing, its Infinitis for Aiden Moffat and Dexter Patterson are being run out of Hard’s premises, and now one of the cars will be fielded for Parfitt under the Hard name alongside its regular four Cupras.

Parfitt’s rookie BTCC season came in an Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, in which he took a best finish of 16th, but he was known to be seeking a move away from front-wheel drive if he was to stay in the series.

Rock musician Parfitt, who followed up his 2013 British GT4 title by winning the GT3 division in 2017, said: “The team clearly shares my passion for putting on a show, but at the same time is hugely focused on delivering consistent results.

“The return to rear-wheel drive will be a quick relearning process for me, but I was lucky enough to drive the car a few weeks ago and I felt comfortable immediately.

“The team has a real energy and enthusiasm about it and I hope that I can reward them, my sponsors and supporters with a strong haul of points across the season. But most of all I’m really looking forward to seeing all the BTCC fans again!”

Team Hard chief Tony Gilham added: “It’s fantastic to have Rick join our ranks for the 2022 season driving our third and final Infiniti Q50.

“Rick had a solid debut campaign last season in machinery completely new to him. This year, he moves back into a rear-wheel drive car and what better car than a championship-winning one?

“His British GT championships highlight his potential to mix it with the best this series has to offer, and I have no doubt he will be fighting further up the field in this campaign.”

Turkington, Jelley stay with WSR BMW squad for 2022
Previous article

Turkington, Jelley stay with WSR BMW squad for 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It's been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year's top two have stayed put, there's been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
