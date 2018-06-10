Oulton Park BTCC: Turkington takes points lead with win

Colin Turkington took his maiden win of the 2018 British Touring Car Championship season at Oulton Park to leap to the head of the points table in his WSR BMW 125i M Sport.

The double champion had to climb from an initial fourth place to overhaul leader Tom Chilton (Motorbase Ford Focus) at the end of lap five and power clear to an untroubled victory.

Chilton’s car, which was saddled with 66kg of success ballast after finishing second in the opening race, soon fell prey to a charging Matt Neal as well.

Neal surged into second place on lap eight, but was already three seconds behind Turkington.

Turkington said: “I sensed pretty early on that I had a race-winning car underneath me, so I just got on with it. It felt pretty good out there when I was in the groove.”

Neal kept the heat on Turkington over the latter part of the race to see if he could make his rival overcook his tyres, but he was unable to.

Chilton settled for third to record his second podium of the weekend as he fended off Turkington's teammate Andrew Jordan.

James Cole (Motorbase Performance Ford Focus) was heading teammate Sam Tordoff until the latter’s machine caught fire and dropped out after 11 laps.

That handed sixth place to Rob Collard (WSR BMW 125i) ahead of Rob Austin (HMS Motorsport Alfa Romeo), who has been drawn on reversed grid pole position for the afternoon’s third race.

Race one winner Matt Simpson, who should have been starting from pole position, was withdrawn just moments before the start of the race as a problem was detected on the engine of his Eurotech Racing-run Honda Civic Type R.

Puffs of smoke had emanated from the car during his run to victory in race one and investigations by the team uncovered a serious problem.

The team started performing an engine change and it aims to have the car refettled for race three.