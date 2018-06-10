Oulton Park BTCC: Collard leads WSR BMW 1-2-3 in final race

Rob Collard led home a WSR BMW 125i M Sport 1-2-3 in the final race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Oulton Park to score his first win of the season.

The Hampshire man started on the front row alongside polesitter Rob Austin (HMS Racing Alfa Romeo), but the race was halted after a four-car pile-up away from the line at the first time of asking.

Tom Oliphant (Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes-Benz A-Class), Rory Butcher (AmDTuning.com MG6) and the two BTC Norlin Honda Civic Type R drivers Chris Smiley and Dan Lloyd were all involved and taken to the medical centre for checks, but were unharmed.

On the restart, Collard once again beat Austin to the apex of Old Hall while Andrew Jordan muscled his BMW ahead of James Cole’s Motorbase Performance Ford Focus on the dash to the first turn.

On lap six, Turkington moved into fourth place with a superb move on the inside of Cole, and set off after Jordan.

The top positions remained unchanged until lap nine, when second-placed Austin slowed with a suspected driveshaft problem, which forced him into the pits.

That sealed the top three spots for WSR, with Jack Goff (Eurotech Racing Honda Civic), who had followed Turkington up the order, in fourth place.

“That is a really good feeling,” said Collard. “I knew it would be all about the start and I was gutted when the red flag came out. I had to do it all over again, but it worked second time around too.

“After that, it was all about getting my head down and trying to pull as much of a gap as I could, and the race really came to me.”

Adam Morgan (Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes-Benz A-Class) powered from 11th on the grid up to fifth place to mark his best results of the weekend - he was shadowed by the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis of Tom Ingram.

After running strongly initially, Motorbase Performance Ford Focus racer Tom Chilton was muscled back to seventh, and he fended off the charging Mike Bushell and Jake Hill in their Team Hard VW CCs. The top 10 was rounded out by Cole.