BTCC / Knockhill / Race report

Knockhill BTCC: Jordan closes in on Turkington with Race 2 win

shares
comments
Knockhill BTCC: Jordan closes in on Turkington with Race 2 win
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 2:49 PM

Andrew Jordan's race two victory in the BTCC at Knockhill has slashed teammate Colin Turkington's points lead to just four after a disaster for the sister car.

WSR BMW driver Jordan powered away from the front row to claim the lead into Duffus Dip for the first time, while pole man Rory Butcher, who had the less favourable medium tyre and full ballast, slotted into second place in his AmDTuning Honda.

While Jordan settled into his rhythm, Butcher came under attack from Dan Cammish's Team Dynamics Honda. The positions swapped at the end of lap six when Cammish made a late lunge on Butcher at the hairpin to claim second.

Butcher was delayed in the move and it allowed Turkington's BMW to power ahead of the Honda too by the time the pack had reached Duffus Dip at the start of lap seven.

Butcher tried to reclaim third place down the inside into McIntryes but made contact with the rear of the BMW, spinning Turkington into the gravel. The Northern Irishman would recover to 19th spot, but was out of the points.

Jordan continued unflustered to his sixth victory of the campaign from Cammish, while Butcher took third place on the road under pressure from Senna Proctor's BMR Racing Subaru. 

Butcher's podium finish will stand, but the 32-year-old has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the final race of the weekend.

Winner Jordan said: "That was an amazing car - I could do anything I wanted with it. It is the best touring car I have ever driven and it is pretty much as we rolled it out of the truck this weekend.

"I didn't see what happened [to Turkington] because I had my eyes forward. I have enough on my hands coping with my own race. Of course, it is a shame for BMW but I am selfish. My sleeves are really rolled up now."

Tom Chilton fended off pressure from Tom Ingram's Speedworks Motorsport Toyota to land fifth place, while a train of Adam Morgan, Jason Plato, Josh Cook and Jake Hill rounded out the top 10.

Jordan's win and Turkington's non-score means that the gap between the two at the head of the standings has gone from 30 coming to Knockhill to four. Third in the standings, Cammish is only 15 points away from the top of the table.

Double champion Alain Menu performed the reversed grid draw duties, and he pulled the number 10, putting Hill on pole for the final race of the day.

Race results:

POS DRIVER TEAM CAR GAP
1 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW  
2 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 1.692s
3 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 4.042s
4 Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru 4.707s
5 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 6.421s
6 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 7.419s
7 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 13.472s
8 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 14.198s
9 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda 14.383s
10 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 15.222s
11 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda 15.945s
12 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 18.370s
13 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 19.053s
14 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 19.522s
15 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 20.240s
16 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 21.658s
17 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 25.319s
18 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 27.875s
19 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 31.096s
20 Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen 33.045s
21 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 37.210s
22 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG 40.688s
23 Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 41.175s
24 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 48.025s
25 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 50.154s
26 Nicolas Hamilton Motorbase Performance Ford 50.175s
27 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 50.606s
- Mike Bushell AmD Tuning Honda Retirement
- Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW Retirement
- Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen Retirement
Knockhill BTCC: Butcher holds off Jordan by 0.268s

Knockhill BTCC: Butcher holds off Jordan by 0.268s
About this article

Series BTCC
Event Knockhill
Drivers Andrew Jordan
Teams West Surrey Racing
Author Matt James

BTCC Next session

Knockhill

Knockhill

14 Sep - 15 Sep
Race 3 Starts in
00 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
00 Seconds

