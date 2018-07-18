How the BTCC is tackling drivers who don't pay their bills

The British Touring Car Championship's mid-season break is usually a time of driver movement - and there's often more to the swaps than is apparent on the surface.

July can quite often be a busy time for the British Touring Car Championship - even though it is mostly taken up by the series' now-traditional summer break, which allows the category's broadcaster ITV4 time to cover the three-week long Tour de France cycle race.

The reason it is busy is exactly because of the break (although it does incorporate the traditional in-season official two-day Dunlop tyre test at Snetterton). Teams get a chance to thoroughly overhaul their cars, but it is not just the machinery that can come under the spotlight.