How aborted Honda dream forced Jackson's BTCC exit

As a rule, the signing of one driver by one team and the departure of another driver from a different squad probably aren't linked. Two British Touring Car Championship announcements last week certainly were.

On Thursday morning last week, the bosses of Team Dynamics put out a press release announcing that Porsche dominator Dan Cammish had been signed as Gordon Shedden's replacement in the factory-backed Honda Civic Type R squad in the British Touring Car Championship for the 2018 season.

Less than 24 hours later came a brief statement from the bosses of BTCC team Motorbase Performance, describing that the Kent squad and its stalwart driver Mat Jackson had "parted company".