The full story of how BTCC's craziest race was won

The 2018 BTCC season is only one round old, but it has already featured one of the championship's best ever races. Here's how drivers that started 27th, 25th and 12th on the grid ended up filling the podium.

There was unbounded joy on the podium for the second BTCC race of the season at Brands Hatch. All three of the men who scaled the rostrum were doing so for the first time after a truly bonkers 27 laps.

They had been the brave ones, the guys with nothing to lose. The wet-but-drying circuit played perfectly into the hands of those who wanted to gamble.