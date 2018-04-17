Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

BTCC Brands Hatch Indy Analysis

The full story of how BTCC's craziest race was won

0 shares
The full story of how BTCC's craziest race was won
Get alerts
By: Matt James, Journalist
17/04/2018 10:05

The 2018 BTCC season is only one round old, but it has already featured one of the championship's best ever races. Here's how drivers that started 27th, 25th and 12th on the grid ended up filling the podium.

There was unbounded joy on the podium for the second BTCC race of the season at Brands Hatch. All three of the men who scaled the rostrum were doing so for the first time after a truly bonkers 27 laps.

They had been the brave ones, the guys with nothing to lose. The wet-but-drying circuit played perfectly into the hands of those who wanted to gamble.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series BTCC
Event Brands Hatch Indy
Track Brands Hatch
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Chinese Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

Chinese Grand Prix driver ratings

How the Ricciardo factor embarrassed his rivals News Prime
Formula 1

How the Ricciardo factor embarrassed his rivals

Is F1 finally set for its big-three battle royale? News Prime
Formula 1

Is F1 finally set for its big-three battle royale?

Has McLaren's biggest strength become its main weakness? News Prime
Formula 1

Has McLaren's biggest strength become its main weakness?

Why F1's future megastar is making all the right mistakes News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's future megastar is making all the right mistakes

To the BTCC main page