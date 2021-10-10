Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC / Donington Race report

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win

By:

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington dominated the final race of the penultimate round at Donington Park to record his 60th win in the series.

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win

Turkington was drawn on pole position for the reversed grid, got the jump at the start, survived a restart following an early safety car and was never threatened en route to his milestone BTCC race win.

The West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport crossed the line 4.096 seconds clear, although the gap was up to 4.8s with two laps remaining.

Dan Rowbottom, who earlier in the day clinched the Jack Sears Trophy title for drivers who had never scored a BTCC podium before 2021, held an early second place from the front row in his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R.

But Rowbottom was one of three drivers given a five-second penalty for being out of position at the start, and had a queue of cars behind him following the restart.

Jake Hill, who recovered superbly across the day from his clash with Adam Morgan in the opening race, eventually prised an opening on the 11th lap of 18.

Rowbottom had got into a squirm on the Craner Curves, and Hill used his momentum through the Old Hairpin to slide his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus up the inside into McLeans.

Josh Cook tried to take advantage to slip past Rowbottom in his BTC Racing Honda, but a clash between the two Civics on the run to Coppice allowed Aiden Moffat to take advantage and pass both in his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50.

Moffat then applied pressure to Hill, who eventually claimed second, but had no answer to Turkington, whose 60th BTCC win equals the tally of fellow four-time champion Andy Rouse.

“Even starting on pole, there’s no guarantee what’s going to happen,” said Turkington. “But as you see so often, when you get out front the car handles better and it’s so much easier.

“I just got a great start and a great restart, and I could pump the laps in.”

Rowbottom held onto fourth on the road ahead of Rory Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla and Cook. But Rowbottom’s penalty slipped him to sixth, while Butcher claimed fourth despite carrying 57kg of success ballast.

Dan Lloyd ran on the back of this group in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra – he was one of those penalised for a start infringement, but the 5s addition had no effect on his seventh place.

It was close though, because championship leader Ash Sutton fell just 0.3s short of overhauling Lloyd on corrected times.

Sutton confessed to an error that ran him wide at Redgate on the opening lap, and caused double Donington winner Gordon Shedden to brake in avoidance.

Sutton then spent much of the race with his LTR Infiniti bottled up behind the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Tom Ingram, who was carrying the maximum 75kg of ballast.

The Infiniti finally got past the Hyundai with six and a half laps to go, by which point Sutton was 8.4s adrift of Lloyd, and he ran out of time to erase the gap further.

Stephen Jelley (WSR BMW) was another to pass Ingram, and he took ninth, while Shedden was consigned to 13th.

The safety car was caused when Sam Smelt speared across the road in the first-corner battling at Redgate and collected the unfortunate Jack Butel.

The result means that Sutton goes to the final round at Brands Hatch in a good position to claim his third BTCC title, although three other drivers are in contention.

Sutton leads the way from Turkington by 32 points, with Ingram 38 adrift and Hill 45 behind, and 65 points available across the weekend.

Read Also:

BTCC Donington Park - Race 3 results - 18 laps

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Colin Turkington   22'27.150  
2 United Kingdom Jake Hill   22'31.246 4.096
3 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat   22'32.095 4.945
4 United Kingdom Rory Butcher   22'34.551 7.401
5 United Kingdom Josh Cook   22'34.902 7.752
6 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom   22'38.286 11.136
7 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd   22'40.410 13.260
8 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton   22'40.744 13.594
9 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley   22'45.408 18.258
10 United Kingdom Tom Ingram   22'46.765 19.615
11 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson   22'47.351 20.201
12 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith   22'49.707 22.557
13 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden   22'51.229 24.079
14 United Kingdom Jack Goff   22'51.401 24.251
15 United Kingdom Jason Plato   22'51.801 24.651
16 United Kingdom Chris Smiley   22'52.459 25.309
17 United Kingdom Carl Boardley   22'52.829 25.679
18 United Kingdom Tom Chilton   22'53.037 25.887
19 Sam Osborne   22'53.683 26.533
20 United Kingdom Tom Oliphant   22'54.254 27.104
21 United Kingdom Jack Mitchell Jr.   22'56.078 28.928
22 Rick Parfitt Jr.   22'56.402 29.252
23 Andy Neate   23'00.488 33.338
24 Nicolas Hamilton   23'08.669 41.519
25 United Kingdom Adam Morgan   23'14.699 47.549
26 Jade Edwards   23'11.081 2 Laps
  United Kingdom Senna Proctor   15'49.663 6 Laps
  United Kingdom Sam Smelt      
  Jack Butel      
View full results
shares
comments
Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Previous article

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes F1 tyre call left him 'frustrated'

8 min
2
Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash

1 h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

2 h
4
Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

10 min
5
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

6 h
Latest news
Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win

57m
Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

2 h
Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

4 h
Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race
BTCC

Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race

7 h
Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s
Video Inside
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s

Oct 9, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Shedden sets new qualifying lap record at Donington Park 00:34
BTCC
Oct 9, 2021

BTCC: Shedden sets new qualifying lap record at Donington Park

BTCC: Silverstone Race 3 in 80 seconds 01:24
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Race 3 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Silverstone Race 2 in 100 seconds 01:43
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Race 2 in 100 seconds

BTCC: Silverstone Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:09
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Race 1 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Silverstone Opener 01:11
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Opener

More from
Marcus Simmons
Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact Donington
BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win Donington
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Trending Today

Hamilton explains why Mercedes F1 tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes F1 tyre call left him 'frustrated'

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race
BTCC BTCC

Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.