Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Brands Hatch Indy / Breaking news

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race

shares
comments
By:

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington’s bid to win a fifth crown has received a setback with a post-race time penalty following the second race at the Brands Hatch finale.

Turkington has been penalised two seconds for passing Dan Cammish under yellow flags on the penultimate lap of the race, dropping him one place to fourth behind Cammish in the results. 

It means that West Surrey Racing BMW star Turkington drops 11 points – with 22 available – behind the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti of Ash Sutton, who is leading the championship going into the final race. The move came as both Turkington and Cammish avoided the Audi of Paul Rivett, which had spun at Paddock Hill Bend and come to rest broadside across the track. 

Read Also:

At the time they were lapping the Vauxhall of Brad Philpot, and it appeared that this car meant Turkington was unsighted until the last minute. Turkington miraculously avoided Rivett, but in the process of doing that he passed Cammish under what transpired to be yellow flags. 

“I’m just thankful I avoided him,” said Turkington in the immediate aftermath of the race. “That [a spun car broadside] is the biggest shock you can have as a driver.  

“Paddock is blind, there were no yellow flags, and I dived right and I thought Dan was on my inside. Those are the bits of luck you need to win this championship.” 

The results switch brings Cammish slightly closer to the points lead – the Team Dynamics Honda man is now 20 adrift of Sutton, but has only the slightest of mathematical chances. It also lifts Turkington one place on the reversed grid and results in a reduction of 6kg of success ballast – he will now start the finale from ninth, with 42kg aboard his BMW 330i M Sport. 

Sutton will start from 12th, with 60kg on his Infiniti Q50, and Cammish will be 10th on the grid, with 48kg bolted into his Honda Civic Type R. 

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win

Previous article

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win

Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Brands Hatch Indy
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win

Verstappen escapes penalty after pitlane line incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen escapes penalty after pitlane line incident

Turkish GP: Hamilton wins to secure seventh F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Turkish GP: Hamilton wins to secure seventh F1 title

Bottas spun six times in "disastrous" Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas spun six times in "disastrous" Turkish GP

Stroll "can't understand" graining issues after Turkey slump
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll "can't understand" graining issues after Turkey slump

Hamilton: I want to stay in F1 for a chance to change world
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: I want to stay in F1 for a chance to change world

Vettel: Slicks could have given Ferrari victory shot
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Slicks could have given Ferrari victory shot

Sebring and Daytona winner Jim Pace dies from COVID-19
IMSA IMSA / Obituary

Sebring and Daytona winner Jim Pace dies from COVID-19

Latest news

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win

Brands BTCC: Cammish wins Race 1 as Sutton takes points lead
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Brands BTCC: Cammish wins Race 1 as Sutton takes points lead

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Qualifying report

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale

Trending

1
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen escapes penalty after pitlane line incident

16min
3
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton wins to secure seventh F1 title

3h
4
Formula 1

Bottas spun six times in "disastrous" Turkish GP

30min
5
Formula 1

Stroll "can't understand" graining issues after Turkey slump

1h

Latest news

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race
BTCC

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win
BTCC

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win

Brands BTCC: Cammish wins Race 1 as Sutton takes points lead
BTCC

Brands BTCC: Cammish wins Race 1 as Sutton takes points lead

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale
BTCC

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead
BTCC

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead

Latest videos

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv! 00:53
BTCC
Nov 10, 2020

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv!

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds 02:02
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds 01:04
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:08
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton opener 01:16
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.