BTCC / Thruxton II Race report

BTCC Thruxton: Cammish gifts Sutton victory in race two

Dan Cammish gifted team-mate Ash Sutton victory in the second race of the day in the British Touring Car Championship at Thruxton.

Marcus Simmons
By:
After early pressure from Sutton, race one winner and poleman Cammish had eked out a gap on the sister NAPA-liveried Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST.

Due to a serious accident in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup race, the BTCC field had its race shortened by two laps to 14, and as it entered its closing stages Sutton was closing in.

Exiting the first corner of Allard on the penultimate lap, Cammish pulled to the right and let Sutton through into the lead.

With Sutton claiming fastest lap and pre-weekend championship leader Colin Turkington finishing down in 10th position, that means that they are now level on points heading into the final race of the day.

From the front row, Gordon Shedden couldn’t prevent Sutton chiselling his way into second place at the Complex on the opening lap, but the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R driver kept Sutton honest over the first half of the race.

In turn, Shedden found Jake Hill closing onto his bootlid in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport and, when the Scot and the Kentishman began fighting, Sutton was able to draw away, allowing the cheeky NAPA switcheroo to take place.

“If you need a team-mate, DanCam is the man for it,” acknowledged Sutton. “He’s shown he’s going to support our campaign, and I hope one day I can repay the favour.

“I had to focus on the mix behind me, but when Shedden and Hill started battling I thought, ‘crack on’, and that’s when we reversed the positions.”

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Shedden fended off Hill, who overshot the chicane on the final lap, to take the final podium position.

Rory Butcher ran fifth all race long in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, initially ahead of the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Ash Hand.

But Hand’s race ended when he pitted with engine problems at the end of the sixth lap.

Tom Ingram had passed Dan Rowbottom on the fifth lap, and Hand’s exit promoted the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N to sixth, although the Dynamics Honda of Rowbottom pressured him to the finish.

Josh Cook finished eighth in his BTC Racing Honda ahead of Michael Crees (PMR Vauxhall) and Turkington’s WSR BMW.

The third WSR BMW driver, Stephen Jelley, finished 11th and was drawn on reversed-grid pole by Sutton.

While Sutton and Turkington jointly lead the standings, Ingram and Hill are tied for third just 10 points in arrears.

BTCC Thruxton - Race 2 Results

 Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Time   Gap
1 Ash Sutton Ford 14 18'10.671  
2 Dan Cammish Ford 14 18'11.954 1.283
3 Gordon Shedden Honda 14 18'12.886 2.215
4 Jake Hill BMW 14 18'13.565 2.894
5 Rory Butcher Toyota/TOCA 14 18'14.981 4.310
6 Tom Ingram Hyundai 14 18'18.172 7.501
7 Dan Rowbottom Honda 14 18'18.445 7.774
8 Josh Cook Honda/TOCA 14 18'20.738 10.067
9 Michael Crees Vauxhall/TOCA 14 18'21.069 10.398
10 Colin Turkington BMW 14 18'21.742 11.071
11 Stephen Jelley BMW 14 18'24.594 13.923
12 Bobby Thompson Cupra/TOCA 14 18'26.449 15.778
13 Dan Lloyd Hyundai 14 18'26.581 15.910
14 Adam Morgan BMW 14 18'27.422 16.751
15 Ricky Collard Toyota/TOCA 14 18'33.098 22.427
16 Aiden Moffat Infiniti/TOCA 14 18'34.668 23.997
17 Ollie Jackson Ford 14 18'35.600 24.929
18 Jason Plato Honda/TOCA 14 18'36.870 26.199
19 George Gamble BMW 14 18'38.224 27.553
20 Sam Osborne Ford 14 18'39.393 28.722
21 Jack Butel Hyundai 14 18'39.585 28.914
22 Tom Chilton Hyundai 14 18'40.116 29.445
23 Jade Edwards Honda/TOCA 14 18'40.712 30.041
24 Tom Oliphant Cupra/TOCA 14 18'48.040 37.369
25 Árón T.-Smith Cupra/TOCA 14 19'28.185 1'17.514
26 Rick Parfitt Infiniti/TOCA 14 19'28.247 1'17.576
 
(25) Nicolas Hamilton Cupra/TOCA 12 16'16.169 Retirement
(6) Ash Hand Vauxhall/TOCA 6 7'52.626 Retirement
(29) Dexter Patterson Infiniti/TOCA 5 6'57.628 Retirement

 

